"They're gradually improving" - Gary Lineker predicts who will win the PL title between Arsenal and Manchester City 

Gary Lineker has reiterated his prediction that Arsenal will beat Manchester City to the Premier League title.

The two title rivals have been embroiled in one of the most closely fought hunts for Premier League glory in years. Liverpool were also in the equation but a 2-0 loss to Everton last night has almost certainly ended their dreams of the title.

Arsenal sit top of the Premier League, three points above third-placed Manchester City who have two games in hand. Pep Guardiola's men are in action against Brighton & Hove Albion tonight (April 25) which may be their toughest test left.

Lineker acknowledged City as the favorites given their recent track record of winning three in a row. The Tottenham Hotspur icon told TNT Sports at the Premier League Hall of Fame ceremony:

"I think if you had to put your life on it you'd probably go Manchester City because they're in prime spot now, it's in their hands and they do have a tendency to win every game at the end of the season."

However, the former Spurs striker recalled his past prediction that the Gunners would prevail in the title race. He talked up the improvement shown by Mikel Arteta's side while it should be noted he didn't rule Liverpool out:

"But, I went for Arsenal at the start of the season, mainly because I do a little podcast with Alan Shearer and Micah Richards and they both went for Manchester City. But, I also thought they would push them this season because I think they're gradually improving. So I'm gonna stick with Arsenal."

The Gunners romped to a famous 5-0 win at home to Chelsea on Tuesday (April 23). Arteta's side had crumbled by this point last season allowing City to beat them to the title by five points.

Jurgen Klopp seemingly ruled Liverpool out of the title race with Arsenal and Manchester City

Jurgen Klopp apologized to fans.

Liverpool were flying high at the top of the Premier League for 87 days this season but have collapsed at the worst time. Their nightmare defeat away to Merseyside rivals Everton means they trail Arteta's leaders by three points with four games left.

Manchester City can displace them in second place and move two points ahead with a game in hand if they beat Brighton. The Merseysiders are pinning their hopes on Arteta's men and Guardiola's troops faltering.

Jurgen Klopp doesn't appear to be too confident that will happen. The German coach said after the Everton loss (via Liverpool Echo):

"A lot must happen. They (Arsenal and City) must come into a bad moment, It didn't look like that yesterday [Tuesday]."

Klopp is leaving Anfield at the end of the season and hoped to finish his nine-year reign by winning the title. That appears unlikely and after bowing out of the FA Cup and UEFA Europa League, a Carabao Cup triumph might be the only trophy this season.