"They're doing just enough" - Chris Sutton makes prediction for Manchester City v Fulham

Pundit Chris Sutton has made a prediction ahead of Manchester City's Premier League clash against Fulham at the Etihad Stadium this weekend (September 2).

City will hope to maintain their unblemished record so far, following their nail-biting victory over Sheffield United with a 2-1 win last weekend. Fulham, on the other hand, fought valiantly to a 2-2 stalemate against Arsenal at the Emirates.

At first glance, City's previous game might seem like a walk in the park, given their staggering 80% ball possession and a whopping 30 shots on target. Yet, the defending champs had to claw their way to the win.

Star striker Erling Haaland missed a first-half penalty and had his goal in the latter half nullified by Jayden Bogle's 85th-minute stunner. Rodri, who scored the goal that secured City's UEFA Champions League victory last season, eventually clinched the game with a spectacular goal.

Manchester City are currently perched at the top of the Premier League standings with a perfect score after the first three matches. Their enviable record gives some credence to the notion that they will lengthen their winning stretch this weekend, and Sutton believes they'll add another three points.

Writing in his column for the BBC, he predicted:

"Fulham got a point at Arsenal against the odds and Manchester City are not up to speed yet but they're absolutely relentless. You can't see anything else other than a home win here."

He added:

"They've not really hit the straps but they're just doing enough which is pretty ominous for everyone else because when they do get going I think they'll be trouble."

Prediction: Manchester City 4-0 Fulham

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola clinches UEFA Men's Coach of the Year

Pep Guardiola took home the prestigious UEFA Men's Coach of the Year accolade on Thursday, besting Simone Inzaghi of Inter Milan and Napoli's Luciano Spalletti.

This award acknowledges exceptional contributions to European football during last season, and Guardiola's treble certainly fulfills that criterion. He secured the Champions League, Premier League, and FA Cup titles.

Yet, as his accolades pile up, Guardiola will be conspicuously absent from the Etihad Stadium for the upcoming match against Fulham. The visionary coach has recently undergone minor back surgery in Barcelona.

According to Sky Sports, the surgical procedure was successful, but Guardiola is set to continue his recovery process away from the touchline.

As it stands, the 52-year-old strategist won't be making his managerial return until after the international break. Assistant coach Juanma Lillo will take the reins and hope to steer Manchester City to another win and preserve their immaculate record this Premier League season.