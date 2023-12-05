"They're just saying bulls***" - Real Madrid legend rubbishes claims that Luka Modric didn't deserve 2018 Ballon d'Or

Real Madrid icon Marcelo has hit out at critics who claimed Luka Modric didn't deserve to win the Ballon d'Or in 2018.

Modric ended Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's 10-year stranglehold on the France Football award when he won it five years ago. It came after a season that saw the Croatian midfielder bag two goals and eight assists in 43 games across competitions for Los Blancos.

The 38-year-old was mostly recognized for his 2018 FIFA World Cup heroics. He captained Croatia to the final, managing two goals and one assist in seven games. The Real Madrid star was awarded the tournament's Golden Ball for his performance in Russia.

However, some argued that Modric didn't deserve the award then. He finished above his then-Madrid teammate Ronaldo and Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann on the podium.

Marcelo insists that those who opposed the Croat's 2018 Ballon d'Or triumph were talking rubbish. He said (via MadridXtra):

"The other player who surprised me is Modrić. The people who say he didn’t deserve the Ballon d’Or? They’re just saying bulls***."

Modric has long been regarded as one of the greatest players in Real Madrid's history. He joined Los Merengues from Tottenham Hotspur in 2012 for a reported €35 million.

The iconic midfielder has gone on to score 37 goals and provided 79 assists in 504 games. He's won 23 major trophies with the Santiago Bernabeu giants, including five UEFA Champions League's and three La Liga titles.

Ex-Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho gave a glowing verdict of Luka Modric

Jose Mourinho hailed Luka Modric.

Jose Mourinho was in charge of Real Madrid when they signed Luka Modric from Tottenham. The Portuguese coach was eager to bring the Croat to the Bernabeu and he claims that the football world will be sad once he hangs up his boots. He said in 2021 (via talkSPORT):

"Luka is one of those players who when he ends his career in a couple of years or so, people like us who love football, we are going to be very sad."

Spurs were tough negotiators in Madrid's pursuit of Modric, playing hardball over the former Dinamo Zagreb youngster. Mourinho eventually got his man and the legendary playmaker flourished under the former Los Blancos coach. He bagged four goals and six assists in 53 games during the Portuguese's reign.

Mourinho was also full of praise for Modric's character. He added:

"The way he thinks is fantastic, then he’s such a humble guy inside the pitch, the way he works for the team. He’s such a humble guy outside."

Luka Modric is coming into the latter stages of his illustrious career and there are question marks about his future. He signed a one-year extension with Madrid in the summer which expires at the end of the season.