"They're all Manchester United supporters" - Former Manchester City star Sergio Aguero slams English media

In a recent Twitch stream, former Manchester City star Sergio Aguero stated that all journalists and TV Channels in England are Manchester United supporters.

This came about when the Argentine was re-living his iconic goal against Queens Park Rangers in 2012 on his stream. His stoppage time goal helped City win their first Premier League title after defeating QPR 3-2 on the final day.

Aguero moved from Manchester City to Barcelona at the start of the 2021-22 season. He was touted to be a great signing and many predicted him to top the scoring list in the Spanish League. However, he had to retire from football after suffering from cardiac arrhythmia.

Aguero has always been quite active on his Twitch account, where he mostly streams e-Sports content.

At one point in a recent stream, Aguero launched a bizarre rant about his former club's arch nemisis Manchester United. The 33-year-old said:

"People, you don't know what it's like in England. In England, everybody, all the journalists, all the TV channels, everybody, they're all Manchester United supporters. Everybody!"

Aguero's comments about the English media being Manchester United supporters have already attracted a lot of interest. Many fans supported the Argentine's claim.

Others consider Aguero's comments to be baffling as the Red Devils often get the bulk of the criticism from the English media. United have always been money-making content for the English media as the club attracts interest from all over the world.

Manchester United have reportedly begin selection process for the new manager

Over the past few weeks, one of the hot talking points in the world of football has been United's managerial role. The Red Devils are currently managed by interim manager Ralf Rangnick, who joined in November after the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Rangnick was appointed to lead the club until the end of the season so that the club has enough time to decide on their next manager. After this season, Rangnick will take up a consultancy role at the club as per his contract.

As per ESPN, United have started their process of appointing a permanent manager. According to Stretty News, the club have put four names at the top of their list. This includes Erik ten Hag, Mauricio Pochettino, Julian Lopetegui and Luis Enrique.

