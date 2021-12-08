"They're miles too good for the rest of the teams" - Michael Owen names his UEFA Champions League favorites

Premier League legend Michael Owen has named Liverpool as his favorites to win the Champions League title this season. The Reds claimed a 2-1 victory away at AC Milan in their final group game of the Champions League on Tuesday.

Jurgen Klopp's side became the first English team to win all six of their group games in the Champions League. The Premier League giants have scored an impressive 17 goals in their six group games and conceded only six goals.

Liverpool secured top spot in Group B of the Champions League, a group which included Spanish giants Atletico Madrid, Serie A leaders AC Milan and Portuguese giants FC Porto.

Michael Owen believes his former club are the favorites to win the Champions League this season due to their dominant performances in the group stages of the competition.

"The Spanish teams aren't the force of old. I've said lots of times I can't have Paris Saint-Germain go and win. For me, it's Bayern Munich or an English team. That was supposed to be the group of death for Liverpool and they've just brushed everyone aside with weakened teams at the end as well," Owen told BT Sport as per Metro.

"They're miles too good for the rest of the teams. If they had played their strongest team for every game it would've been embarrassing really, that's how much they're clear. It's phenomenal. 18 points out of 18 in that group with those pedigrees of names."

Michael Owen believes German giants Bayern Munich are also among the favorites to win the Champions League this season. Julian Nagelsmann's side have utterly dominated Group E of the Champions League.

Bayern Munich will head into their game against Barcelona on Wednesday night on the back of five wins in five games in the group stage this season. They have scored 19 goals in those five games and have conceded just three.

Liverpool are among the favorites to win the Champions League this season due to their strength in depth

AC Milan v Liverpool FC: Group B - UEFA Champions League

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota have stolen the headlines for Liverpool this season as the trio have combined for 38 goals in all competitions.

The Reds have, however, had to depend on a number of their fringe players in recent weeks to produce the goods.

Belgian forward Divock Origi scored a stoppage-time winner last weekend to help the Reds claim a 1-0 victory over Wolves. The striker has scored five goals in just 10 appearances for Liverpool in all competitions this season and has provided cover for Diogo Jota.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has once again become a regular starter for Liverpool thanks to his consistent performances in midfield for the club this season.

The former Arsenal footballer was on the fringes of Liverpool's squad last season, but has already made 14 appearances for the club in all competitions during the 2021-22 campaign.

