"They’re paid to give opinions" - Manchester United's Fred opens up on being regularly criticised by Roy Keane

Manchester United midfielder Fred has opened up about the criticism he has faced from club legend Roy Keane, saying he's 'fine with it'.

The Irishman has rarely held back when discussing the player's shortcomings, giving off the impression that he doesn't trust Fred all too much. Fred added that he does not agree with the former United captain's criticism, but understands it's a part of Keane's job description.

Discussing what he thought of Keane's often derogatory comments, Fred told TNT Sports:

“They had many moments of glory for United, and now they’re paid to give opinions, so I’m fine with it. It’s their job, and it’s their right to do so. I don’t agree with it but it’s their opinion. I’m not confrontational; I’ve heard a lot of negative comments about me, always negative, but I won’t say anything back. My focus is to work on the pitch.”

Fred, who has been at the club since 2018, has featured in 20 Premier League games for Manchester United this season, scoring three goals. The Brazilian is expected to feature when United travel to Atletico Madrid for the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 game on Wednesday night.

Fred proves himself as an impact sub in Manchester United's win over Leeds United

The Manchester United central midfielder came off the bench for a short but sweet cameo against Leeds United on Sunday.

Fred was introduced in Paul Pogba's place in the 67th minute, and picked up right where the brilliant Frenchman left off. Fred didn't struggle to adjust to the pace of the game, effortlessly strung passes together, and scored a goal just three minutes after being introduced.

With the game tied at 2-2, Fred received a pass from Cristiano Ronaldo, played a one-two with Jadon Sancho, before firing an unstoppable shot.

Even from a tight angle, his piledriver gave Leeds keeper Illan Meslier no chance. The strike marked the Brazil international's first goal since his match-winning effort against Crystal Palace on matchday 15 of the English Premier League.

