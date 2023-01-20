“They’re not quite at it at the moment” – Mark Lawrenson predicts winner of Manchester City vs Wolves

Mark Lawrenson has backed Manchester City to get an easy win over Wolverhampton Wanderers at home in their Premier League clash on January 22. The pundit has predicted a 3-0 win for the home side, who managed a stunning comeback on Thursday night against Tottenham.

Manchester City have the chance to close the gap to two points on league leaders Arsenal for the time being if they win against Wolves. However, they would have played two more matches than the Gunners, who play Manchester United on Sunday.

In his weekly prediction for Paddy Power, Lawrenson claimed that Wolves will be looking to bounce back from the FA Cup loss to Liverpool. However, he stated that they will find it hard to beat Manchester City. He wrote:

"I've seen loads of Wolves lately with them playing Liverpool a lot in the cup but I'll go for ManCity. They were disappointing at Old Trafford in defeat against Manchester United and I thought that once they scored they'd go on and win the game but they're not quite at it at the moment."

He added:

"Kevin De Bruyne was unbelievably quiet, I know he set up the goal, but he looks like he's got a World Cup hangover. They'll still be too good for Wolves, though. ManCity 3-0 Wolves."

Pep Guardiola angry at Manchester City

Pep Guardiola was furious with the Manchester City players and fans after their 4-2 win over Tottenham on Thursday (January 19). The manager wants to see a reaction from the players and the fans and is not pleased with them being a goody-two-shoes side.

He said:

"I want a reaction – not just from players, staff, the whole organisation. We are a happy flowers team, I don't want this. I want to beat Arsenal. I cannot deny how happy we are [to win]. But we are far away from the team that we were. There are many things that we are far away, far away."

Guardiola continued:

"We play because 'my manager told me to do this and this' – but there is nothing from the stomach, the guts. We were lucky, and if we don't change, sooner or later we are going to drop points. No passion, fire, desire to win from minute one. It's the same from our fans."

Manchester City fans booed the players off the pitch at halftime after they conceded two goals in the final two minutes of the half. However, they bounced back brilliantly to win 4-2.

