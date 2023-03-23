“They’re not out of this race at all” - Journalist provides update on Liverpool’s Jude Bellingham pursuit

Liverpool are reportedly still keen on signing Jude Bellingham amid claims that they cannot afford him. The Borussia Dortmund star is set to leave the club this summer, with Real Madrid leading the chase.

As per Ben Jacobs, the England midfielder is still on Liverpool's radar and they are working on a deal. He claimed that the Reds are keen on rebuilding their midfield and that the 19-year-old start remains their top target.

They face some tough competition from Real Madrid, while Manchester City and Manchester United are also keeping tabs. On The Done Deal Show, Jacobs said:

"With Liverpool, perhaps things have changed a little bit, and obviously if they don't have Champions League football, their budget will be affected as well. But make no mistake, they're not out of this race at all."

"There has always been a drive at the Liverpool end to try and sign Jude Bellingham and there's been different degrees of confidence over the course of the last six months or so."

Continuing about Liverpool's interest, he added:

"As a result, we still cannot rule Liverpool out of the race for Jude Bellingham, even though the excellent David Ornstein said that the move is looking less likely now than a few months ago, and I think that's accurate to an extent."

"But things change, and as a result, Liverpool will be there. They're not walking away and looking at other targets – still on the radar."

Speaking about the other clubs interested in Bellingham, Jacobs said:

"If they get blown out the water financially, if they don't have Champions League football, if their budget goes down as a result, then of course they become on the back foot. I still think Manchester City [and] Real Madrid. I would still say Liverpool [as well], [they] are the three that are there, but don't rule out Manchester United."

Will Liverpool be able to sign Jude Bellingham?

England Training Session

Borussia Dortmund are reportedly demanding €150 million to sell Jude Bellingham this summer.

Real Madrid are said to be interested in paying €140 million for the Englishman, of which €100 million was fixed with the rest in add-ons.

Liverpool will need to convince Dortmund to lower their asking price or get Bellingham to push for a move to Anfield to get the Englishman.

