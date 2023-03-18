"They’re in a real fight now" - Jamie Carragher claims Manchester United could struggle to finish in Top 4

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has claimed that Manchester United could miss out on a top-four place.

The former Liverpool defender believes that the Red Devils are not yet guaranteed Champions League qualification.

Erik ten Hag's side are currently third in the table and are favorites to retain their position at the end of the season behind Arsenal and Manchester City.

However, Jamie Carragher has claimed that Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur could completely change the dynamics of the top-four race. The former Liverpool defender told Sky Sports:

"What that result does is bring Manchester United back into the pack in terms of the top four positions. I think for a long time we’ve felt that United were guaranteed to be in the top four. Gary [Neville] went as far to say they would finish second. But now it looks like they’re in a real fight now to be in the top four, especially with Newcastle playing Manchester United next. The big thing for Tottenham is the fact that they do have play both Newcastle and United."

Carragher has been largely impressed by Newcastle United this season and has insisted that Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur will both significantly improve next season. He added:

"The thing about Liverpool and Tottenham is it feels like there’s a little bit of unrest at both clubs. I don’t think you get that at Newcastle. Even when they don’t win a game it’s still a really good performance. I very rarely watch them and am not impressed. This [international] break may actually be coming at a bad time for them. Just because they’re doing well doesn’t mean they’ll be there next year. Chelsea and Tottenham will be a lot stronger next season."

Manchester United have 50 points in 26 games this season, while fourth-placed Spurs have 48 points in 27 games.

Newcastle United find themselves fifth in the table with 47 points in 26 games while Liverpool have 42 points in 26 games.

Brighton and Brentford are also in the mix for Champions League qualification with 42 and 41 points respectively.

Erik ten Hag lavishes praises on Manchester United star for incredible performances this season

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has heaped praise on Marcus Rashford for his sensational showings this season.

The Red Devils superstar is having the best season of his career thus far under the Dutch manager, who has waxed lyrical about the forward.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



Youngest Man United player to score 25 goals in European competitions.



Marcus Rashford #MUFC #UEL 27 goals and 9 assists in 43 games with Manchester United this season.Youngest Man United player to score 25 goals in European competitions.Marcus Rashford 27 goals and 9 assists in 43 games with Manchester United this season.Youngest Man United player to score 25 goals in European competitions.Marcus Rashford 🔴✨ #MUFC #UEL https://t.co/LJamIjGxxR

Ten Hag said, as quoted by The Manchester Evening News:

"He progressed during the season. He was not in the best shape when he started the season, but the way of playing gives him a base, and he brings his skills in and his attitude and mentality, and that is bringing in a lot of progress and gives the team a lot of joy and gives him a lot of goals and us a lot of wins."

The Manchester United number 10 has scored 27 goals and provided nine assists in 43 games across competitions, which means he has already surpassed his tally for the 2019-20 season.

Poll : 0 votes