"Gives the team a lot of joy" - Erik ten Hag heaps praises on Manchester United star for incredible performances this season 

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has lauded Marcus Rashford, who is in the midst of a prolific campaign. The English forward is enjoying a career season under the Red Devils boss.

Rashford, 25, has scored 27 goals in 43 games across competitions. That's more than his previous best of 22 goals in 44 games in the 2019-20 campaign. He has also contributed nine assists this term.

The Manchester United attacker headed into the season following a disappointing 2021-22 campaign, where he managed just five goals and two assists in 32 games. Ten Hag has praised Rashford for bringing joy to the team, saying (via Manchester Evening News):

"He progressed during the season. He was not in the best shape when he started the season, but the way of playing gives him a base, and he brings his skills in and his attitude and mentality, and that is bringing in a lot of progress and gives the team a lot of joy and gives him a lot of goals and us a lot of wins."

Rashford bagged his 27th goal of the season in the Red Devils' 1-0 (5-1 aggregate) win over Real Betis in the Europa League last 16 on Thursday (March 16). He smashed a fierce strike past Betis goalkeeper Rui Silva from the edge of the box.

The Englishman is playing with a smile, which wasn't the case last season. Reports grew that the forward was becoming unsettled with life at Old Trafford. Paris Saint-Germain reportedly established contact with Rashford's representatives last summer.

However, Manchester United triggered a one-year extension in his contract, keeping him tied to the club till 2024. They're eager to seal a long-term deal for the attacker. However, Ten Hag has no news on that front, saying:

"When we have news, we will bring it immediately."

The Red Devils boss was also asked whether he thought Rashford could score more than 30 goals at the start of the season. He replied:

"I think I said it in the summer, I was asked if I believe in Rashford or Martial one of them could score 20 plus goals, and I said yes I believe."

Paul Scholes advises Manchester United to sign a right-back to get the best out of Jadon Sancho

Sancho has disappointed at Old Trafford.

Manchester United legend Scholes has called on his former club to sign a right-back to help Jadon Sancho get back into form. The English winger has struggled at Old Trafford since arriving from Borussia Dortmund in 2021 for £74 million.

Sancho has five goals and one assist in 24 games across competitions this season. He was particularly uninspiring in the Red Devils' win over Betis. Scholes, who analysed that gamem touched on the attacker's struggles. He said that a new right-back could help Sancho get back to his best, telling BT Sport:

"I still think there’s a player in there; he just needs the right players around him. ... He’s more of a skillful player who wants to play football; he wants to play with his centre-forward and right-back."

Scholes added:

"If United can possibly find a better right-back, it might make him a different proposition."

Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are Manchester United's current right-back options. United have been linked with Bayer Leverkusen's Jeremie Frimpong.

