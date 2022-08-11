PSG establish contact with Manchester United forward over potential move: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly interested in signing Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford this summer.

According to French outlet L'Equipe (h/t GFFN), Les Parisiens are in contact with the forward's entourage over a potential transfer. Rashford struggled to impress under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick last season and drew his fair share of criticism.

A paltry return of five goals and two assists in 35 games across all competitions put question marks over his place in United's starting XI. Manager Erik ten Hag, however, seems to prefer the England international in his lineup.

Rashford played the full 90 minutes for the Red Devils in their opening Premier League game of the season on August 6. United lost 2-1 to Brighton & Hove Albion, with Rashford guilty of missing a clear-cut chance in the 60th minute.

PSG are now apparently keen to add the struggling United striker to their books. The Ligue 1 giants are set to see Arnaud Kalimuendo leave on loan for Stade Rennais while Mauro Icardi is headed for the exit doors as well.

Christophe Galtier reportedly recognizes the need for a new forward. His side have quality players, but they lack depth on the flanks and down the middle in their attack.

Angel Di Maria, Pablo Sarabia, Neymar Jr., and Julian Draxler can play on either side of the striker. Meanwhile, only Kylian Mbappe and Hugo Ekitike would be the club's options at centre-forward if Icardi and Kalimuendo leave this summer.

PSG would be smart to sign Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford

Rashford may not be in the best form of his life at Manchester United, but his quality in attack is undeniable. He is also capable of playing on both the wings as well as a centre-forward.

B/R Football @brfootball

2020: PSG 1-2 Man Utd (Rashford, 87')



Marcus in Paris 2019: PSG 1-3 Man Utd (Rashford, 94')2020: PSG 1-2 Man Utd (Rashford, 87')Marcus in Paris 2019: PSG 1-3 Man Utd (Rashford, 94')2020: PSG 1-2 Man Utd (Rashford, 87')Marcus in Paris 🇫🇷 https://t.co/jMqau8IFoV

Letting Rashford leave after the Premier League has started would make little sense for Ten Hag. The club saw Edinson Cavani leave this summer and Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Old Trafford continues to hang by a thread.

PSG, on the other hand, could add significant depth to their attack by signing the Carrington graduate. Rashford's place in United's starting XI is more or less guaranteed and it remains to be seen if he will enjoy similar privileges at the Parc des Princes.

The FIFA World Cup is around the corner and Rashford will be eager to make England's plane to Qatar in November. PSG's pull is nevertheless hard to resist and Ten Hag would do well to convince Rashford to stay and contribute to what he is building at United.

Paul Merson has predicted the results for Chelsea vs Tottenham and other GW 2 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Puranjay Dixit