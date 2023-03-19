"They're really offering him a pretty special project" - Transfer agent hints at Lionel Messi moving to MLS

Jerome Meary, an agent specializing in transfers, has said that there is a chance that Lionel Messi will move to Major League Soccer (MLS) if he leaves Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Messi joined Les Parisiens from Barcelona on a free transfer ahead of the 2021-22 season. His two-year contract is due to expire at the end of the season, meaning he could be on the move soon.

PSG are determined to retain the Argentinian's services and have been in talks over a fresh deal. However, with negotiations yet to reach a positive end, there are doubts about the forward's future in Paris.

There is already a lot of talk about where Messi could be headed if he leaves the Parisians this summer. The MLS has been mooted as a potential destination for the former Barcelona superstar.

Meary has now claimed that there is a chance that the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner will move to the United States. The agent, who specializes in MLS transfers, revealed that the league is offering the player an enticing package.

"There's a 10-20% chance of him [Lionel Messi] coming to MLS because they're really offering him a pretty special project," Meary said on TF1.

Meary suggested that Messi would be offered the chance to own an MLS club in the future, as David Beckham was given when he joined LA Galaxy in 2007, saying:

"Beckham, they managed to bring him in by offering him the possibility of becoming the owner of an MLS franchise. And so, they are going to offer Messi [the opportunity] to become the owner of a potential MLS franchise."

It remains to be seen if the prospect of owning an MLS club appeals to Messi.

Lionel Messi is wanted by David Beckham's Inter Miami

Inter Miami are the only MLS club who have been credited with a serious interest in Lionel Messi so far. It is worth noting that the Herons are partially owned by David Beckham.

Beckham and Co. are determined to lure Messi to the United States. Meary revealed that Inter Miami representatives were in constant touch with the Argentinian's entourage during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, saying:

"The Beckham clan [Inter Miami] interacted a lot with the Messi clan during the World Cup. I know that MLS are finding solutions to try to bring him in."

While Inter Miami are keen to sign him, Messi reportedly prefers to continue playing at the highest level of Europe.

