Borussia Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl has labeled Chelsea's activities in the just concluded January transfer window as very 'wild'.

The west London club splashed a whooping €330 million on several first-team players during the winter window. They brought in Enzo Fernandez, Mykhailo Mudryk, Benoit Badiashile, and Joao Felix among others.

Two of the new players brought in by the Blues in January have been record signings. Recall that they signed Mudryk for £88 million and broke the British transfer record for Fernandez in a deal worth £106.8 million.

The move took Chelsea's overall transfer spending in the last two windows to a whooping €600 million. The Blues also spent more money in January than all the teams in the Bundesliga, La Liga, Serie A and Ligue 1 combined.

Reacting to their extravagant spending in the transfer market, Borussia Dortmund's sporting director Kehl stated that the Blues are running their own race. He went on o add that his club can't match Chelsea's spending power as they make their money in a different way.

Kehl said (via BVB Buzz):

“Of course, I have followed what Chelsea has done in recent weeks and months. Very wild, you just have to say that. Money plays no role there. They’re running their own race. We have to earn our money here in a different way. That’s why we are not in a position to implement such transfers.”

He went on to state that Borussia Dortmund are a top club despite not having much financial muscle and would keep doing things their way and added:

“We have to act faster and we have to be on the ball even earlier, which makes it challenging, but we still manage. Borussia Dortmund is a top club, not only in Germany but also on the international stage. And we will continue to do things our way.”

Both clubs will face off later this month in the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League. The first leg will take place on 15 February while the return leg will be played on 7 March.

Roger Schmidt hits out at Chelsea's new signing after record-breaking move

Chelsea finally secured a move for Argentine midfielder Fernandez from Benfica on deadline day for a British transfer record of £106. 8 million. The head coach of the Portuguese side reacted to the transfer by stating that Benfica are much bigger than any player.

Schmidt said (via the Daily Mail):

"It's always difficult to lose a good player in the winter market, but today we showed that we are a good team without him, that we are capable of playing good football without him, that the players are focused on getting the most points, to be champions.'

He continued:

"Benfica is much bigger than a player. We just need players who are happy to play for Benfica, who are passionate. We had a player who wanted to leave and a club willing to pay the clause, we couldn't do anything. We've accepted it and looked into it.''

