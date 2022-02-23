"They’re ruthless" - Darren Bent explains why Mauricio Pochettino should ignore Real Madrid and stay at PSG

Darren Bent believes Mauricio Pochettino should try and win more trophies at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) instead of joining Real Madrid.

The Argentine tactician's contract with the Ligue 1 giants expires at the end of the 2022-23 season. However, there are serious doubts about his future at the club, with reports claiming that he could be on his way out in the summer.

Pochettino is reportedly on Manchester United's shortlist to replace Ralf Rangnick ahead of next season. However, according to the Daily Mail [via Eurosport], Real Madrid are prepared to battle the Red Devils for his services.

While Pochettino is said to be a managerial target for Los Blancos, Bent feels the 49-year-old should stay at PSG. The former Premier League striker warned the Parisians boss against a move to the La Liga giants, who he termed as 'ruthless.' He told talkSPORT [via Pundit Arena]:

“If you want to stack up the trophies then you stay where you are because PSG should win everything in French football but they don’t. For Pochettino and Real Madrid, I can understand that kind of love affair but it’s a big job. Wherever he goes it’s big pressure, big jobs. We’ve seen managers go to Real Madrid, be successful and still be sacked because they’re ruthless as well.”

With Manchester United and Real Madrid said to be interested in Pochettino, it remains to be seen where the future lies for him. PSG, on the other hand, are eyeing Zinedine Zidane as a potential replacement for him.

Bent is of the view that Pochettino has not done enough to establish himself as a world-class manager. The Englishman stressed the need for the former Tottenham Hotspur boss to start delivering at PSG. He said:

“Pochettino at the minute, it’s going to have to get to a point where a lot of people that say they like Pochettino say that he can become a world-class manager but there’s got to be a point where that stops and it’s got to be like, you’ve got to start delivering."

“It just can’t always be, eventually, he’s going to be world-class. He’s on the cusp of that bracket but at some stage he’s got to put up shop and go, ‘Right, I’m here. I’ve arrived.’ It can’t keep being that he should win it soon.”

The Parisians are currently in the driving seat to win Ligue 1 this season as they have a 13-point lead at the top of the table.

