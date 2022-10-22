"They're both in very similar positions" - Patrice Evra predicts the result of Chelsea vs Manchester United Premier League clash

Manchester United legend Patrice Evra has tipped the Red Devils to build on their win against Tottenham Hotspur by beating Chelsea in the Premier League today (October 22).

Manchester United and Chelsea will lock horns in their 11th league game of the season at Stamford Bridge this evening. Both teams have had largely similar results so far in this campaign.

The Red Devils currently sit fifth in the table with 19 points, having won six, lost three and drawn one of their 10 matches this term. They lost their first two league matches under Erik ten Hag, but have since found their form.

Similarly, the Blues had a turbulent start to their season, losing two and drawing one of their first six league matches. However, they have remained unbeaten in all competitions since replacing Thomas Tuchel with Graham Potter last month.

Looking ahead to the game at Stamford Bridge, Evra pointed out how both teams are in similar situations under new managers. The former left-back thus expects the match to be an exciting watch. He wrote in his Betfair column:

"This game will be exciting. We've got two great managers and I see it being a really open game because they're both in very similar situations."

Evra believes Potter is slowly turning things around for the Blues after they had a poor start to the season under Tuchel. He added:

"When Thomas Tuchel was at Chelsea everyone was saying that their season was becoming a disaster but with Graham Potter you can see it's a learning process for them."

However, the Manchester United legend went on to predict a 2-1 victory for the Red Devils in London today. He said:

"You can see that both Man United and Chelsea want to get back to the top but they have to be patient."

"Ten Hag is used to the Premier League now and Chelsea are a different team under Potter so it's a difficult game to predict, but I'll go for a Man United win. Scoreline prediction 1-2."

Should Evra's prediction prove to be right, Potter will suffer his first defeat as the Blues manager.

Who are the top scorers for Manchester United and Chelsea this term?

Marcus Rashford currently leads the charts for Manchester United, having scored three goals in 10 league games. £86 million signing Antony has also found the back of the net times in five matches.

Raheem Sterling leads the way for Potter's side, having netted three goals in nine league appearances. Kai Havertz and Mason Mount, on the other hand, have two goals each to their name.

