"They're on the slide again" - Mark Lawrenson makes bold predictions for Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Former Liverpool defender Mark Lawrenson has made his pick for Chelsea's Premier League home game with Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday (December 3).

The Blues are coming off a 4-1 loss at Newcastle United in their previous outing in the league, where they are tenth in the standings. With 16 points from 13 games, Mauricio Pochettino's side are 14 points behind leaders Arsenal.

The Premier League giants have blown hot and cold this season, struggling to string together a run of consistent results. Following successive wins in October, the Blues have won just once in five games, including a thrilling 4-4 draw at home to Manchester City before losing at Newcastle.

Meanwhile, Brighton have had a better league campaign than the Blues. They're eighth in the standings with 22 points from 13 games. Roberto de Zerbi's side have won their last two games across competitions, winning 3-2 at Nottingham Forest in the league and 1-0 at AEK Athens in midweek in the UEFA Europa League.

Lawrenson, though, expects the Blues to snap Brighton's winning run, writing for Paddy Power:

"Chelsea were taken apart at Newcastle while Brighton edged it against Forest but have a midweek Europa League match. They’ve struggled with the balancing act. Chelsea need to win here otherwise it looks like they’re on the slide again. Chelsea 2-1 Brighton."

How have Chelsea fared this season?

Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino

The Blues have blown hot and cold this season. Mauricio Pochettino arrived this summer and splurged nearly £450 million amidst a mass exodus of experienced campaigners.

However, the results have not been immediately forthcoming. A new-look side beset by injuries have meant that the Blues have struggled for consistency. They have won just four times in 13 league games this season.

Despite the absence of European games after finishing 12th in the league last campaign, Pochettino's side are yet to fully benefit from that. Despite their league travails, they have done well in the EFL Cup, reaching the quarterfinals, where they play Newcastle United on December 19.