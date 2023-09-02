"They’re slowly, slowly starting to build" - Mark Lawrenson makes interesting claim while predicting winner of Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest

Former Liverpool defender Mark Lawrenson has backed Chelsea to continue their recent winning streak in their upcoming Premier League clash against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

The Blues will be looking to seal their third consecutive victory in all competitions for the first time since March. They are coming off a narrow, 2-1 EFL Cup victory against AFC Wimbledon, which proved to be a hard-fought affair. That came after their dominant win over Luton Town in their previous Premier League outing, courtesy of Raheem Sterling's dazzling performance.

The England international lit up Stamford Bridge with two goals and an assist for Nicolas Jackson, and it was evident that the Blues' engine was revving up after a shaky start to the season. With a mere four points from their first three games, Chelsea find themselves in the 10th spot on the Premier League table.

Yet, by trouncing Luton Town in a 3-0 shutout, the Blues were able to break an eight-match home winless streak in the league.

Defense has also been in the spotlight for the Blues, as they managed to record their first clean sheet in the Premier League since April. Moreover, they have gone through their last four home games at Stamford Bridge without facing the bitter taste of defeat. However, Nottingham Forest are no walkover. They have already given a couple of top-tier teams a good run for their money this season.

However, Mark Lawrenson, who spoke to PaddyPower, is bullish about the Blues' prospects. He said:

"To be fair to Chelsea I thought they were decent last weekend, beating Luton and Raheem Sterling’s on fire, he looks great. With home advantage I fancy an easy Chelsea win. They’re slowly, slowly starting to build. They’ve had nice fixtures but you’ve still got to win them. Chelsea 2-0 Nottingham Forest."

Lawrenson's comments reflect the general optimism surrounding Stamford Bridge, with their players slowly but surely finding their groove. As they take on Nottingham Forest this weekend, the Blues faithful will be hoping for another victory and a move towards the top four slots.

Mauricio Pochettino defends Chelsea's billion-pound spending under Todd Boehly

As Chelsea's outlay crossed the staggering £1 billion-mark under Todd Boehly's ownership, Mauricio Pochettino has called for a balanced perspective. The recent £40 million acquisition of Cole Palmer from Manchester City has catapulted the club's spending into ten-figure territory over the past 16 months.

The summer transfer window alone saw the Blues splash more than £400 million on 12 new recruits. However, Chelsea have been judicious in balancing their books, parting ways with 14 first-team players since the close of last season. The most high-profile departures were those of midfielders Kai Havertz and Mason Mount, who together fetched around £120 million.

Pochettino stressed the importance of looking at the situation from a balanced view during his press conference (via LiveScore):

“I’m not going to be here to give lessons to anyone, but I think football is about getting a good balance. For me, yes Chelsea is spending money. But also it’s selling players. Money in and money out."

The Blues will be hoping that their financial gamble pays off in the form of trophies, solidifying their place as a footballing powerhouse for years to come.