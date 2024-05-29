"They’re both sniffing around him" - Journalist says Liverpool and Manchester United are keen on signing ex-Chelsea star

Liverpool and Manchester United are in the race to sign Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi. According to journalist Sami Mokbel, the centre-back is likely to exit Selhurst Park, with the two giants interested in signing him.

Mokbel said on The Byline:

“No, I think Marc Guehi will leave. I think his contract situation will dictate that. He has two years left and a club like Palace can’t risk him going into his final year.

“I’d be surprised if Guehi ended up at Chelsea, he has other Premier League suitors, I think he has a couple of clubs in Europe as well, I expect him to move north to one of the top Premier League clubs in the north, Man United maybe, potentially Liverpool, they’re both sniffing around him.”

Guehi began his career with Chelsea, coming up through the Blues' academy ranks. He made just two appearances for the senior side before joining Crystal Palace in the summer of 2021, where he has excelled as a central defender. His contract is set to expire in the summer of 2026 and thus the Eagles could cash in on the 23-year-old.

Manchester United will be keen to add a centre-back in the window, with Raphael Varane set to leave the club. Jonny Evans' future is up in the air as well. Pairing Guehi up with Lisandro Martinez could prove to be a smart move for the Red Devils.

Liverpool will also look to be in the market for the same position. Joel Matip is leaving in the summer with his contract expiring, while Ibrahima Konate has suffered from regular injury issues.

Jurgen Klopp takes dig at Manchester United as he thanks Liverpool owners

Klopp mocked United at his farewell.

Outgoing Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp poked a dig at Manchester United's management for their handling of Jadon Sancho's situation. The German recently said at a farewell event (via Liverpool Echo):

"We have owners that feel responsible for the club. Are they the best in the world? I don't know the others so can't say that but they worked really hard as well so that we could be successful. I felt supported. We did it as good as we could and I'm fine with it.

"If the whole world loses trust and faith in the player then the manager has to be the one behind the player. I cannot just buy into that ‘he’s useless’ stuff like other clubs did by the way. Buying a player for £80m and then sending him out on loan!”

Sancho had a public falling out with Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag early on in the season as the Dutchman complained about the winger's efforts in training. He was eventually sent on loan to Borussia Dortmund for the second half of the season.

Meanwhile, Klopp enjoyed a memorable farewell event at Anfield, where fans packed the stands on May 19. He had another event earlier this week. Former Feyenoord manager Arne Slot is set to replace him.

