"They're in title race" – Darren Bent names 3 signings Chelsea should complete to challenge Manchester City and Liverpool

Former Tottenham Hotspur striker Darren Bent believes Chelsea could challenge for the Premier League title with three more signings in the ongoing transfer window.

The Blues are currently the highest-spending team in the Premier League this summer, having already dished out around £175 million on new signings. Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly and Marc Cucurella have been among the major additions at Stamford Bridge.

But Thomas Tuchel is keen to strengthen his squad further with Leicester City centre-back Wesley Fofana being their top defensive target (via Sky Sports). The Blues lost centre-backs Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen to Real Madrid and Barcelona, respectively, on free transfers earlier in the summer.

Barcelona pair Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Frenkie de Jong are also on the club's radar (via Sky Sports).

Speaking on talkSPORT, Bent opined on the west London outfit's pursuit of the aforementioned trio. He elaborated:

"If they get those three, they're in the title race for sure. They have to be... look at their squad after that. They'll have solved the problem of getting a goalscorer. Aubameyang's attitude has been questioned but when he got to Arsenal, he got ten goals in his first 14 games. At Barcelona, he got 11 goals in 17 appearances."

Bent continued:

"It just went a bit stale for him [at Arsenal], maybe he didn't start to suit the way [Mikel] Arteta wanted to play but he can score. That's one thing you can't take away from him, he can score goals and that's what Chelsea need. If they get him, get Fofana into that back three and De Jong in then they have to be [title contenders]."

Bent added:

"I think if De Jong signs, he plays. But Jorginho has been important for Chelsea. I like Jorginho, some people aren't sure about him but if you look at what he's done in his career like helping Italy win the Euros. He's a calming influence, always wants the ball, never shirks away from it, gets Chelsea playing. But De Jong can probably do the same if not a little bit better."

Chelsea opened their 2022-23 Premier League campaign with a 1-0 win over Everton at Goodison Park last Saturday, Saturday 6. Tuchel's side will next host Antonio Conte's Tottenham Hotspur on August 14.

Wesley Fofana hands transfer blow to Chelsea

Fofana has said that Leicester City are a family to him amid speculations of a move to Chelsea this summer.

Speaking to The Telegraph, the young centre-back said:

"Leicester is a family, and I have felt that from the first day. I have always felt like a native of Leicester. It's a big club and an institution, but everyone has time for each other and understands."

He continued:

"It's a big season for me and for Leicester. Here are some great strikers in the Premier League and even more for this season after the transfer window. That excites me and I'm ready for them."

Fofana, who has five years left on his current deal with Leicester, made 12 appearances across competitions for Leicester last season, scoring once.

