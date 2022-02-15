"They're in total control" - Rio Ferdinand delivers verdict on title race between Manchester City and Liverpool

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand believes Manchester City are in total control of the Premier League title race even though Liverpool have managed to close the gap recently.

The Reds have a game in hand over Pep Guardiola's side and can cut their lead to six points. They also face each other in April, so Liverpool could further reduce the gap in the coming months.

Liverpool have started the second half of the season positively and put in a dogged display against Burnley in their previous outing on Sunday.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch NEW: Pep Guardiola says he "doesn't believe" Jurgen Klopp when he says he doesn't think Liverpool can catch Manchester City in the title race.



"I don't believe him."

Ferdinand, however, explained that even though Liverpool have managed to stay within touching distance, Manchester City do not look like they will take their foot off the gas.

He said on his podcast:

"Points-wise it's not over, but I just believe that City look too comfortable in their games.

"City look like they're in total control all the time. There's no topsy-turvy games or moments where you go 'oh my god they're on the ropes, they're going to get beat here.' They're in cruise control.

"By the way, Pep Guardiola is doing this without a recognised striker in his team. He's basically put his middle finger up to the whole league and all of the media who were doubting him at the beginning of the season and said 'listen, have that and we're going to win the league doing it as well.'"

Liverpool will hope Manchester City slip up in the coming months

Manchester City have been in imperious form all season as their rough patches have been short. The Sky Blues decided not to strengthen their team over January, and perhaps that could affect them in the second half of the season.

As Rio Ferdinand said, Manchester City are the joint highest scorers in the league and they have done so without a recognized striker.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch



"We have to try to win every game and before we next play them [Manchester City] we have the chance to be next to them." Fabinho on the title race:"We have to try to win every game and before we next play them [Manchester City] we have the chance to be next to them." #awlive [sky] Fabinho on the title race:"We have to try to win every game and before we next play them [Manchester City] we have the chance to be next to them." #awlive [sky]

Whether or not they can sustain the same form over the coming months remains to be seen.

Liverpool, on the other hand, signed Luis Diaz in the winter transfer window, and the Colombian will offer them more depth over the second half of the season.

The title race is out of the Reds' hands, so they will hope Pep Guardiola's side drop some points for it to become more interesting.

