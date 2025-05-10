"They’re both world-class" - Ex-Liverpool recruitment chief claims the Reds almost signed world-class goalkeeper instead of Alisson

Former Liverpool recruitment chief Ian Graham has claimed that the Reds initially wanted to sign Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak ahead of Alisson. The Brazilian star's ball-playing ability prompted the Reds to bring him in from AS Roma.

Ad

Speaking on the High Performance podcast, Graham stated that Liverpool had two options to fill the goalkeeper spot – Alisson and Oblak. He claimed that the two were among the best five in the world and they rated the Atletico Madrid star higher.

However, they opted to sign the Brazilian star as they wanted to bring in a goalkeeper who was good with the ball at his feet too. He said (via TBR Football):

Ad

Trending

“Alisson completed it [LFC squad rebuild]. So he was a world-class goalkeeper. There were two options, him or Oblak, who was at Atletico at the time, still is. And what was the difference between the two? They were among, I think they were two of the top five shot stoppers in the world. So you get in a world-class shot stopper with either of them. We rated Oblak a little bit better for shot stopping.

Ad

"But then Atletico played a very defensive game. The sorts of chances that he was having to save were less similar to a team that played more openly. Like Roma were an open team when we signed Alisson from them. And so the question is, you know, the most important thing, they’re both world-class at it, both a huge upgrade on our current goalkeepers.”

Ad

Alisson has played 295 matches for Liverpool, keeping 127 clean sheets and even scoring once.

Alisson future at Liverpool yet to be decided

Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson has predicted that Alisson will be leaving Anfield this summer. He believes that the signing of Giorgi Mamardashvili last summer was in anticipation of the exit and told Paddy Power (via Metro):

"I have this feeling that the reason L'pool have brought in Giorgi Mamardashvili is because Alisson is going to leave in the summer. I have a feeling that he’ll want to leave, which will leave Caoimhin Kelleher and Mamardashvili fighting for the number one spot. Alisson is now 32 years old, so I think he’ll be looking for one final big payday before he retires. Every team in the world will want Alisson, so if L'pool can get big money for him, then it works for all parties."

Alisson reportedly has interest from Saudi Arabia and the Brazilian had an offer to leave last summer. He still has over two years left on his contract with Liverpool.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist, who has been with the company for around 9.5 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More