"They have real firepower, with great options in attack" - Former Liverpool star backs the Reds to challenge for the PL this season

Former Liverpool midfielder Boudewijn Zenden has backed the Reds to challenge for the Premier League title this season. Jurgen Klopp's side are leading the league table after 20 games, having collected 45 points in the process.

Boudewijn Zenden, who enjoyed a brief spell with the Reds between 2007 and 2009, credited Jurgen Klopp for turning things around after a disappointing 2022-23 season. The former Dutch midfielder said that the depth in the Reds' frontline puts them in the mix for the Premier League title.

Zenden also hailed Darwin Nunez for what he brings to the team even when he is not scoring goals. The 47-year-old said that this could be a season to remember for Liverpool fans. He said, as quoted by The Mirror:

“Last season was maybe a surprise to people with how far off the pace Liverpool were, but they backed Klopp and are back among the title contenders. There’s obviously a far more positive feel about the club and they strengthened well in the summer. They have real firepower, with great options in attack. There has been criticism for Darwin Nunez over his lack of goals, but he’s such a handful and he can get on a roll. He is a big threat even when he’s not scoring."

Zenden added:

“They don’t rely on one or two players to score the goals, they share them around and that’s important. Virgil van Dijk is back to his commanding best, it was difficult for him coming back from a serious injury and he needed time. It’s exciting for Liverpool fans, there are still many games to be played but they are looking impressive at the moment and it can be a season to remember.”

Jurgen Klopp's side taken on Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Sunday, January 21 and will be looking to extend their lead at the top.

Liverpool join Barcelona in the race to sign Swedish wonderkid

Liverpool have reportedly joined Barcelona in the race to sign Swedish youngster Momodou Sonko. According to Barca Universal, a number of top clubs across Europe are monitoring the gifted winger's situation.

Sonko has impressed for Swedish club BK Hacken at the age of just 18. He has already made 44 senior appearances for Hacken, scoring 14 goals and providing eight assists.

Dutch Eredivisie giants Ajax are also said to be interested in the 18-year-old left winger, who is also capable of playing on the right flank and as the number nine. However, Liverpool are in the driver's seat to land the wonderkid, having already made contact to officially express their interest in the youngster.