Liverpool join Barcelona in race to sign Swedish winger: Reports

Liverpool have reportedly joined Barcelona in the race to sign highly-regarded Swedish winger Momodou Sonko. As reported by Barca Universal, a host of European sides are eyeing the 18-year-old Swedish prodigy, including the two aforementioned sides.

As claimed by the report, Barcelona and Liverpool are both closely monitoring the progress of Sonko, who has been a revelation for Swedish club BK Hacken. He has already made 44 senior appearances for Hacken, scoring 14 goals and providing eight assists in the process.

Apart from Barcelona and Liverpool, Dutch Eredivisie giants Ajax are also reportedly keen on the teenage sensation. However, Jurgen Klopp's side are leading the chase having already registered their admiration for the winger.

As claimed by Barca Universal, the Reds have gotten in touch to officially express their interest in the youngster. Although they are yet to make an offer, the talks have gone pretty well as relayed by the report.

Sonko is most comfortable on the left flank as an inside forward but is also capable of playing on the right flank as well as up front as a number nine. He has also earned Sweden caps at under-17 and under-19 level. The wonderkid has also been called up to the Swedish national team but is yet to make his senior debut for the country.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have plenty of firepower on the flanks, particularly on the left, including Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo, Diogo Jota, and Darwin Nunez. However, Sonko could prove to be a solid signing in the long run.

Barcelona, on the other hand, could do with a left winger if they fail to land Joao Felix permanently following his loan spell from Atletico Madrid. They also have Ferran Torres on the left flank but he also is not an indispensable asset.

Liverpool target would love to join Barcelona but a move seems unlikely

Liverpool target Kalvin Phillips reportedly dreams of joining Barcelona as his future at Manchester City looks pretty much over. The Englishman has attracted interest from a host of clubs including Newcastle United and West Ham United.

However, as claimed by Barcacentre, Phillips wants a move to Camp Nou but a move might not be realistic because of financial complications. As per the report, a move to Barca will only be possible if the England international lowers his salary demands and Manchester City accepts a modest loan fee.

According to Football Espana, the Citizens are demanding €8 million for a six-month loan which is beyond the Blaugrana's reach.

Moreover, reportedly a long-term Liverpool target, Phillips is in dire need of a move away from the Etihad, having played just 89 minutes of football this season.