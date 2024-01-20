Liverpool target would love to join Barcelona but deal facing multiple obstacles due to financial issues - Reports

Liverpool target Kalvin Phillips reportedly wishes to join Barcelona amid interest from Premier League sides Newcastle United and West Ham United.

However, it's reported that the deal would only be possible if Phillips lowers his salary and Manchester City accepts an advantageous loan fee (via Barcacentre). According to Football Espana, the Citizens are demanding €8 million to let go of Phillips for six months.

The player would benefit from a move away, as he's struggling for game time under manager Pep Guardiola. This season, he has managed only four appearances in the Premier League, racking up only 89 minutes of game time.

The defensive midfielder joined the Etihad in the summer of 2022 for a reported fee of £42million from Leeds United. Overall, the England international has played 31 games across competitions for City, bagging a goal and no assists.

A move to Barcelona could see Phillips occupy the deep-lying midfield role, allowing the likes of Ilkay Gundogan and Frenkie de Jong to venture further forward.

However, the Blaugrana haven't enjoyed the best of form recently, having lost the Supercopa final to Real Madrid on January 14 (4-1). They're also fourth in La Liga with 41 points, eight points behind surprise leaders Girona.

Xavi slams Barcelona for Supercopa loss

Barcelona were convincingly beaten 4-1 by Real Madrid in the Supercopa final on January 14. Los Blancos scored twice before the defending champions halved the deficit.

However, Vinicius Junior completed his hat-trick before the break, with Rodrygo adding a fourth after the interval to seal a convincing win. A disapponted Xavi said (via AS):

“I’m disappointed and pissed off as a Barca fan and a coach. It’s not the image of a final. It’s a tough loss, but there is a lot of the season to go. We have three trophies to fight for. It’s a blow for the club and the players, but we’ll be back.”

Barcelona bounced back by winning 3-1 at Unionistas in thw Copa del Rey Round of 16 on Friday (January 19). Up next for Xavi and Co. is a La Liga clash against Real Betis on Sunday.

Real Betis are seventh in the standings, 10 points behind the Blaugrana, who have a game in hand.