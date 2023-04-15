“They should realize it’s Messi” – Lens star defends ‘extra-terrestrial’ Lionel Messi from booing fans ahead of PSG showdown

RC Lens defender Kevin Danso has now spoken about Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fans booing Lionel Messi. Messi has received boos from his own fans on two occasions in recent times.

Danso, however, believes that fans should take into consideration that they are dealing with an exceptional talent in Messi. Ahead of Lens' Ligue 1 showdown against the Parisian club, the defender said (via ORF Sport):

“He's extra-terrestrial to me, as is Ronaldo, Messi is still playing outstanding in games. I understand the fans but they should realize it's Messi. He's having a good season with a lot of goals and assists, more than last year."

Messi started receiving jeers from fans after PSG were knocked out of the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League by Bayern Munich.

Lionel Messi, however, has been in good form this season. The Argentine has scored 19 goals and provided 18 assists in 34 matches so far this campaign.

The Parisians, meanwhile, will next play Lens in a top-of-the-table Ligue 1 clash. Christophe Galtier's team are atop the table with 69 points from 30 matches. Lens are six points behind.

Kevin Danso spoke about defending against Lionel Messi's PSG

While PSG superstar Neymar Jr. has been ruled out of the remainder of the campaign, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe are still in the Parisian club's ranks.

Facing the superstar duo is a scary proposition for any opponent. Kevin Danso pointed that out, claiming that there is no room for a lapse in concentration against a team like Lens' next opponent.

Danso said:

"You can't allow yourself to switch off for just a moment and you have to be highly concentrated every second because you can make something special out of nothing. I just want to go in with confidence that I can defend against them and have to be wide awake every second.”

Apart from Messi, Mbappe has also been in stellar form so far this campaign. The Frenchman has scored 31 goals and provided eight assists in 35 matches across competitions this term.

