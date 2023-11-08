“They could really crumble” - Paul Scholes makes worrying Manchester United admission ahead of Copenhagen clash

Paul Scholes has stated that Manchester United could 'crumble' in a hostile atmosphere when they face Copenhagen in Denmark on Wednesday (8 November).

The Red Devils lost their opening two group-stage games against Bayern Munich and Galatasaray, respectively. They labored to a 1-0 win against Copenhagen at Old Trafford courtesy of a late goal from Harry Maguire.

Scholes believes that the Danish team could spring a surprise in the return leg given the home advantage at the Parken. Speaking to TNT Sports ahead of the game, the Englishman said (h/t Mirror):

"If I was a betting man, I’d say no [Manchester United qualifying for knockout stages]. They showed last year they’re frail in away games, you think of Sevilla away. It was a brilliant atmosphere, it was hostile, they crumbled, they couldn’t handle it..."

The Red Devils lost 3-0 to Sevilla in the second leg of the 2022/23 UEFA Europa League quarterfinals after drawing the first leg 2-2 at home. Scholes continued:

"It’s so hard going to Copenhagen, these European away games are tough. If they make it a hostile atmosphere, you have to worry about the frailty of Manchester United – they could really crumble under that pressure."

Erik ten Hag's men are third in Group A with three points — two more than Copenhagen. Galatasaray are second with four points while Bayern Munich are top of the standings after winning all of their three matches so far.

Manchester United secure late win over Fulham ahead of Copenhagen clash

Manchester United have some momentum heading into their UEFA Champions League group-stage clash against Copenhagen.

They beat Fulham 1-0 in their Premier League encounter at Old Trafford on 4 November. Bruno Fernandes' stoppage-time goal proved to be the difference, handing Manchester United a much-needed win after back-to-back losses.

Before the game against the Cottagers, the Red Devils lost 3-0 to Manchester City in the league before losing to Newcastle United by the same scoreline in the EFL Cup. They will now hope that they can beat Copenhagen to strengthen their hopes of qualification in Europe.

Despite losing five league games already this season, Manchester United trail fourth-placed Arsenal by just six points after 11 matches. A win against the Danish side, meanwhile, could take them to second in their group if Galatasaray fail to beat Bayern Munich.