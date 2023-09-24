“They are really worried” – Jason Cundy claims Aston Villa defenders were frightened by Chelsea star despite Blues’ 1-0 loss

Former Chelsea player Jason Cundy praised Mykhaylo Mudryk despite Chelsea's 1-0 loss against Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday (24 September).

Both teams canceled each other out for the first hour of the game. But the game shifted in Villa's favor after Malo Gusto's initial yellow-card tackle on Lucas Digne was overturned to a red card after a VAR check in the 56th minute.

Ollie Watkins' first goal of the season, scored in the 73rd minute, proved to be the difference. Chelsea put in a good fight, keeping 53% possession and managing 10 shots with an xG of 1.35 as compared to the Villans' 1.04 xG (h/t FotMob).

Mudryk was arguably one of their best players, constantly troubling Villa's defense with his pace and dribbling. In the 24th minute, he played an incredible defense-piercing pass for Nicolas Jackson, who squandered the 1v1 opportunity.

Mudryk was hooked in the 61st minute for Ben Chilwell, perhaps to compensate for Gusto's red card. While commentating for the game for the club's official website, Cundy said (h/t TheChelseaChronicle):

"They’re very much, Ben, they are really worried about Mudryk, really worried because Matty Cash and John McGinn, the pair of them out of possession, they’re a double act."

This was the 22-year-old Ukraine international's second start and fifth appearance across competitions for the Blues this season. He has now played 22 games for Chelsea since his £88 million transfer in January but has failed to score a single goal in that time.

Chelsea's horrible run continues after Aston Villa loss

Mauricio Pochettino's arrival in the summer marked the beginning of a major revamp of Chelsea's squad. But their fortunes haven't changed.

They finished 12th in the Premier League last season and currently sit 14th in the table after mustering just five points in six games. They have scored just five goals during that time, three of which came against Luton Town — their only league win of the season so far.

After their EFL Cup third-round clash against Brighton & Hove Albion on 27 September, they have league games against Fulham and Burnley, respectively. This could be a good time for Pochettino to get his team back on track.

Chelsea haven't won consecutive league games since March 2021, when they were managed by Graham Potter. Since then, two other managers have taken charge of the Blues before Pochettino's appointment.