"They had not received anything like that" - Real Betis chief claims Manchester United were surprised with their Antony report

Real Betis chief Ramos Alarcon has claimed that Manchester United were surprised with their report of on-loan attacker Antony. The Brazilian started off his six-month loan spell with the Spanish outfit in an impressive manner. He has played just two games in La Liga, scoring one goal in their 3-2 loss to Celta de Vigo on February 8.

The winger has noticeably struggled to find form at Old Trafford in recent times. This season, he played just eight Premier League games for the Red Devils, failing to start even one match, and unable to find the net. However, he has found a new lease of life in Spain.

His performances have impressed Real Betis, with chief Ramon Alarcon revealing their interest in keeping the winger at the club on a longer loan term. He told Cadena SER (via Tribal Football):

"Yes, I think so (we could extend his loan). It's a possibility, why not? There is a very good chemistry with United and with the player, who is happy here."

He continued:

"A few days ago I received a call from the CEO of Manchester United, thanking me because we had sent him a detailed report made by our coaches on Antony, which included information on his performances and a summary of his week.

"They had not received anything like that from other clubs where they have players on loan. They can see that we are taking care of their assets, because Antony belongs to Manchester United."

The Red Devils have sent a number of first-team players on loan this January. Aside Antony, Marcus Rashford has joined Aston Villa and Tyrell Malacia has joined PSV Eindhoven.

Manchester United continue to struggle with poor form

Manchester United have not had the best form this season. On the contrary, they have struggled, leading to the sacking of former boss Erik ten Hag. While Ruben Amorim was chosen to right the ship, the former Sporting CP manager has found this to be a hard task at Old Trafford.

The Portuguese head coach has managed 20 games for the Red Devils since he joined them in November 2024. He has won just nine of those, drawing three and losing eight.

Their last five Premier League games have seen them win just twice, with two losses and one draw forcing the Red Devils to drop points. They currently sit in 13th on the league table. However, United face Tottenham at New White Hart Lane on February 16, and a win could take them up to 11th, if other results go in their favor.

