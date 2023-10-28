“They ruined his masterclass”, “It’s so sad” – Fans feel sorry as Barcelona star ends up losing El Clasico despite his ‘world-class performance’ 

Fans hailed Barcelona midfielder Gavi for his world-class performance against Real Madrid, despite losing El Clasico 2-1 at home on Saturday, October 28.

Barcelona had the perfect start in the sixth minute when summer signing Ilkay Gundogan burst into the box and slotted the ball past Kepa Arrizabalaga. The Blaugrana could have doubled their advantage 10 minutes later when Gavi brilliantly dispossessed Toni Kroos and passed the ball into the path of Fermin Lopez. Unfortunately, the latter's shot hit the post.

Inigo Martinez hit the woodwork in the 52nd minute, with the post denying the Blaugrana yet another goal. Jude Bellingham had a great opportunity to score two minutes later but was denied by Gavi's wonderful tracking.

Real Madrid came alive and were rewarded for their efforts. Bellingham's great run of form continued as he blasted the ball from 25 yards out, finding the top right corner in the 68th minute. The England international then scored the winner in the 92nd minute to secure all three points for Los Blancos in a memorable El Clasico clash.

Despite ending up on the losing side, fans praised Gavi for his performance. The 19-year-old had a pass accuracy of 90%, created one big chance, made nine recoveries, and won 10 duels.

One fan reacted after El Clasico, posting on X (formerly Twitter):

"Gavi is the only Barcelona player I feel sorry for today. They ruined his masterclass."

Another fan wrote:

"It's so sad that this Gavi performance will go under the radar."

Following their El Clasico defeat, Xavi Hernandez's side are now third in the La Liga standings with 24 points from 11 games, four points behind Real Madrid.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Exploring the stats from El Clasico

Jude Bellingham proved to be the hero once again as Real Madrid completed a 2-1 comeback against Barcelona away from home to secure a 2-0 El Clasico win. Let's take a look at the stats to see how both teams performed.

Barcelona had slightly more of the ball with 53% possession. They completed 547 passes with an accuracy of 87%. In contrast, Real Madrid had 47% of the ball and registered 504 passes with an accuracy of 88%.

Xavi Hernandez and Co. landed 15 shots in total, landing just three on target. On the other hand, Real Madrid had 13 shots with four being on target and were the more prolific team on the day.