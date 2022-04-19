"They don't rule out either" - Spanish Journalist claims Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are in contention to sign Real Madrid outcast

Spanish journalist Juanfe Sanz has claimed that out-of-favor Real Madrid star Gareth Bale could join Barcelona or Atletico Madrid on a free transfer this summer.

Bale, whose current contract with Real expires at the end of June, has endured another disappointing season at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Wales international missed 19 La Liga matches due to various injuries. He spent seven more matches on the bench, only playing in the remaining five fixtures in the Spanish top-flight, netting only a single goal.

Considering his sub-par performances, Madrid are unlikely to offer him an extension at the end of the season. English clubs Cardiff City and Tottenham Hotspur have emerged as possible suitors for the player, but Sanz believes the 32-year-old could remain in Spain.

Discussing the Welshman’s options, Sanz told El Chiringuito (via Sports Mole):

“One of his options is that of retirement, but there is a World Cup ahead and Wales has to play a phase to qualify. Gareth Bale, as we know, is in love with the Spanish climate and golf, and he is considering staying in Spain next season to play in the La Liga. It would not be at Real Madrid.”

The reputed journalist then claimed that Barcelona and Atletico Madrid could be in contention for the four-time Champions League winner’s signature at the end of the season.

He added:

“I'm not authorised to say the name of the clubs, but you don't have to think about it too much to find out which clubs Bale could play for. They don't rule out either FC Barcelona or Atlético de Madrid. There is another possibility, which is the one that the footballer likes least, which is to leave Spain.”

Bale has played just 258 games for Real Madrid since his €100 million move from Spurs in 2013. He has registered 106 goals and 67 assists for Los Blancos, helping the club win two La Liga titles, four Champions League trophies, and one Spanish Cup.

Signing Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale might not be good business for Atletico Madrid and Barcelona

Although Sanz has identified Barcelona and Atletico Madrid as Bale's potential next destinations, we do not think he is likely to be an indispensable member of either squad.

Atletico Madrid are all about commitment and defensive solidity. Bale, for all his qualities, is not great at tracking back or doing the dirty work when necessary. Barca, on the other hand, currently have plenty of joy with Ousmane Dembele on the right wing. On the left, they have Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati, making it difficult for the Welsh forward to break into the team.

TC @totalcristiano On this day in 2014, Gareth Bale did THIS. On this day in 2014, Gareth Bale did THIS. https://t.co/9ejLhPIcax

To top it off, the Wales skipper is remarkably prone to calf injuries. Given his track record, neither side are likely to invest in an injury-prone forward who also happens to be on the wrong side of 30.

A return to England seems to be the most logical step at this juncture of Bale’s career. He spent the 2020-21 campaign on loan at his former club Tottenham, scoring 16 goals and setting up three more in 34 appearances across competitions.

Edited by Samya Majumdar