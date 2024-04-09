"They are running the club into the ground!" - Emmanuel Petit slams Todd Boehly's tranfer plans at Chelsea

Former Chelsea star Emmanuel Petit has slammed the club's hierarchy and co-owner Todd Boehly regarding rumors about a potential exit for Conor Gallagher this summer.

Gallagher has been a key player for the Blues amid their turmoils this season, contributing five goals and eight assists in 41 appearances across all competitions. The England international's contract is set to expire in 2025.

Reports from the Daily Mail earlier this year suggested that the Blues are looking to cash in on the midfielder this summer. Gallagher, an academy graduate, would offer pure profit on the club's balance sheet. This would interest Boehly, having spent more than £1 billion since he took over.

The American billionaire's exorbitant transfer business has not sat well with Petit, who is in disbelief at the reports he's reading. The Frenchman believes that Boehly has financially ruined the club, leading them to sell an important player like Gallagher.

He told Genting Casino (as quoted by Metro):

"Chelsea selling Gallagher? If anything summed up the board of Chelsea, it is this. Can you believe that? They are running the club into the ground! Boehly has signed so many players that he may have to get rid of Gallagher, one of their most important players."

He added:

"He’s one of the only leaders, too, so it really is crazy to be a Chelsea fan right now. I’m happy I wasn’t around in the Boehly era."

Gallagher has attracted interest from Tottenham Hotspur, who attempted to sign the England international in January, according to reports.

"That says a lot" - Frank Leboeuf slams Mauricio Pochettino after Chelsea 2-2 Sheffield United

Chelsea icon Frank Leboeuf has laid into Mauricio Pochettino for his poor management in his side's disappointing draw to Sheffield United on Sunday (April 7).

The Blues threw their lead away twice in the Premier League at Bramall Lane. Thiago Silva (11') and Noni Madueke (66') got on the scoresheet but the club could only manage a draw 2-2 against 20th-placed Sheffield United.

During the final minutes of the game, when the score was 2-1, Pochettino began to make defensive changes in the hopes of retaining the lead. Marc Cucurella and Nicolas Jackson came off for Benoti Badiashile and Cesare Casadei. However, Oli McBurnie's stoppage-time strike meant that the Blues dropped two points against Sheffield, who are on the verge of demotion.

Leboeuf lambasted Pochettino for his substitutions and said on ESPN after the game:

"You were leading 2-1. [Chris] Wilder, the Sheffield United coach, tried to put some attackers (on), and Pochettino was just reacting. We saw, 30 seconds before they conceded the second goal, Jackson going off and Badiashile coming on. And I say, 'Wow, he's so scared about not keeping the result that he'll follow what Wilder is doing.'"

"Well, you are Chelsea. You have to counterattack and put attackers [on]. Try to score the third goal, don't try to save the 2-1!... What do you expect from a club that have to put defenders [on] to save a 2-1 lead against the last of the league? That says a lot."

Chelsea are ninth in the Premier League standings, five points behind sixth-placed Manchester United.

Poll : Will Chelsea sell Conor Gallagher this summer? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion