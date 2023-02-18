“They are sausages” – Ex-Barcelona and Man City star Sergio Aguero hits out at fake brothel picture shared online to damage his reputation

Former Manchester City and Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero has hit out at fake pictures suggesting that he went to a brothel. Snaps of the retired striker emerged online suggesting that he was in a brothel.

Famous Twitch streamer Ibai Lanos was also spotted sitting beside Aguero in those fake pictures.

Spanish magazine Hola has since proved that the pictures are fake. They released a statement claiming (via GOAL):

"This is a clear example of what they call fake news and what the media fight against. The screenshots that are seen in this tweet are false, it is a montage. The HOLA design has been used to fake something that has never been produced. We are taking legal action on this."

Sergio Aguero has since reacted to the pictures as the former Manchester City and Barcelona striker wrote on Twitter:

"They are sausages."

Former Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero analyzed Manchester City striker Erling Haaland

Sergio Aguero's departure from Barcelona left a big void in Manchester City's attack. Erling Haaland, however, has filled that hole with his impressive performances. The Norwegian has now scored 32 goals across competitions for the Cityzens.

Haaland, however, has rarely been picked out by his teammates despite making inviting runs behind oppositions' defenses. Aguero analyzed the process for Haaland to get more on the same page with his teammates. He told Stake:

"We all have to adapt to how the team works and the team also has to find a way to better find its goal scorers. But it is not a process that occurs from one day to the next."

"Let's think that if we take out the World Cup period, it will be just over five months since Haaland joined City. And he has already scored 25 goals... They haven't found him so little, have they?"

Aguero further added:

"I understand that a lot is demanded of City, for a reason they won 4 of the last 5 Premier League title. But sometimes it takes a while to settle things."

Haaland got on the scoresheet as City defeated Arsenal 1-3 away to reach the top of the Premier League table.

