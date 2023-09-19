“They say that he is my dad now” - Liverpool summer responds to claims that he’s Jurgen Klopp’s favourite

Alexis Mac Allister has claimed that his Liverpool teammates tease him about his close relationship with Jurgen Klopp.

The Argentina international was signed this summer for a fee of £35 million. He helped his country win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, where he registered a goal and an assist in six games.

Mac Allister was also in fine form for Brighton last season, scoring 10 goals and laying out two assists in 35 league games as his team finished sixth. Liverpool were evidently in need of a midfield revamp, with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and James Milner leaving on free transfers.

Mac Allister was, hence, signed pretty early in the transfer window. Since then, he has taken to Klopp's Liverpool team like fish to water, starting in all five of their league games so far.

Mac Allister's work ethic, ability and humility make it easy for managers to like him. Apparently, there are whispers in the Reds' dressing room that he is already Klopp's favorite in the team.

Asked about those claims, the 24-year-old midfielder said (h/t @joshlfc1909 on X):

"Many of my teammates tease me because they say that he is my dad now. The relationship with him is perfect, he is a very charismatic person, who always tries to be close to the players."

Klopp's bond with his squads goes beyond the typical manager-player relationship, resembling more of a familial connection. Mac Allister is now part of that very close-knit group at the AXA Training Centre.

Alexis Mac Allister highlights Liverpool's ambitions this season

Alexis Mac Allister is adamant that a big club like Liverpool should be fighting for trophies on all fronts.

The Reds finished fifth last season, ensuring their absence from the UEFA Champions League during this campaign. They will, however, be gunning to win the EFL Cup, FA Cup, UEFA Europa League and the Premier League.

Out of these competitions, the Europa League is the only competition Jurgen Klopp hasn't won as a manager. They reached the final in the 2015-16 season, only to lose to Sevilla at the last hurdle.

Asked about the Reds' ambitions in an interview with TNT Sports before their 3-1 league win against Wolverhampton Wanderers on 16 September, the Argentine replied (h/t club's official website):

"...At this big club, we will fight for everything. We all know how important the Premier League is, it’s a whole year, and when it’s that long, the best team gets the trophy. “We are still improving and we are really happy with our performances so far. That’s 100 per cent our aim.."

Liverpool's next task is a Europa League group-stage clash against LASK in Austria on Thursday (21 September).