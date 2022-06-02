"They are seeing Haaland getting 400k/week and De Bruyne getting 350k/week" - Agbonlahor explains why Sadio Mane and Mo Salah have been linked with Liverpool exits

Former Aston Villa forward Gabriel Agbonlahor believes Liverpool forwards Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are wanting more in terms of wages. This is why they are currently being linked with a move away from Anfield in the upcoming transfer window.

Agbonlahor spoke about the importance of the two aforementioned forwards to Liverpool's squad. However, the 35-year-old believes Mane is worth more to the Reds than the Egyptian superstar due to his all-round game.

Speaking on TalkSPORT, Gabriel Agbonlahor said the following:

"I said both as important as each other. Salah, they can't lose. Mane, they can't lose. Yes. Liverpool have always had good recruitment, bringing in players. But the numbers that Mane gets, the threat he gives opposition defenders, that helps free up more space for Salah. So for me, first of all, Mane leaving is ridiculous."

However, seeing their rivals pocket more wages than them is bound to make the duo crave a similar kind of money from their club. According to This is Anfield, the Reds follow a strict wage structure so that the players' wages do not go out of hand.

Agbonlahor added:

"And I don't blame them for the numbers that they're getting year in, year out. They want paying what they deserve. They're seeing Haaland getting 400k De Bruyne 350k. They're saying to their agents I want exactly what they're getting."

Gabriel Agbonlahor stated that there are other clubs around European football that can pay the wages demanded by the two Liverpool stars. He said:

"Salah's top goalscorer every season. So pay me what I deserve or I'll leave. It doesn't matter if people are like 250 is enough. Players want to get paid what they deserve pay me or they go somewhere like Bayern Munich. With Salah, another team in the Premier League will pay."

Liverpool FC @LFC



Well in, lads Sadio, Mo and Virgil have been nominated for the 2021-22 Men's PFA Players' Player of the Year awardWell in, lads Sadio, Mo and Virgil have been nominated for the 2021-22 Men's PFA Players' Player of the Year award 🙌Well in, lads 👏

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Sadio Mane has decided to leave the Merseyside club in the summer transfer window. The 30-year-old forward is currently wanted by Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah were Liverpool's main source of goals during the 2021-22 season

Liverpool's attacking duo were their main source of goals during the course of the 2021-22 season.

Mohamed Salah ended the season as the club's leading goalscorer. The 29-year-old attacker scored 31 goals and provided 16 assists in 51 appearances across all competitions.

Sadio Mane, on the other hand, was the Reds' second-highest goalscorer. The Senegalese international scored 23 goals and provided five assists in a similar number of games as his fellow attacking teammate.

The pair have also been nominated for the PFA Players' Player of the Year award along with fellow Reds star Virgil van Dijk.

I cannot express in words how much we wanted to bring that trophy back to Liverpool but in the end we couldn't. I cannot thank the fans enough for your support. It has been a very long season but a part of me wishes the next one starts again tomorrow.

Jurgen Klopp's side won the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup in 2021-22. However, they would be disappointed as they were in the hunt to win the quadruple.

But they lost the UEFA Champions League final to Real Madrid and finished second in the Premier League, just one point behind Manchester City, leaving them with two trophies out of a possible four.

