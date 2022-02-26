“They seem to be so confident” – Didi Hamann makes prediction ahead of Carabao Cup final between Chelsea and Liverpool

Former Liverpool midfielder Dietmar 'Didi' Hamann has given his prediction for the Carabao Cup final between the Reds and Chelsea on Sunday.

The 48-year-old spent seven seasons at Anfield between 1999 and 2006. He won the Carabao Cup on two occasions in addition to a UEFA Champions League crown.

Speaking exclusively to Genting Casino, the former Germany international stated that he expects a tight game between Liverpool and Chelsea while backing Jurgen Klopp's side for success. He said:

"It’s a one off game on Sunday, it can go either way. I think Liverpool is so stable at the moment, they seem to be so confident. I think it will be the same story on Sunday."

The Reds will be looking to win a record-extending ninth Carabao Cup and their first since 2012. They are currently tied with Manchester City on eight. Meanwhile, the Blues have five League Cup titles to their name.

Liverpool FC @LFC



Now it's time for a return to Wembley 𝑨 𝒎𝒆𝒎𝒐𝒓𝒂𝒃𝒍𝒆 𝒋𝒐𝒖𝒓𝒏𝒆𝒚 𝒕𝒐 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝑪𝒂𝒓𝒂𝒃𝒂𝒐 𝑪𝒖𝒑 𝒇𝒊𝒏𝒂𝒍...Now it's time for a return to Wembley 𝑨 𝒎𝒆𝒎𝒐𝒓𝒂𝒃𝒍𝒆 𝒋𝒐𝒖𝒓𝒏𝒆𝒚 𝒕𝒐 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝑪𝒂𝒓𝒂𝒃𝒂𝒐 𝑪𝒖𝒑 𝒇𝒊𝒏𝒂𝒍...Now it's time for a return to Wembley 🙌🔴 https://t.co/Tfir3Xy4TY

Chelsea progressed to the showpiece event at Tottenham Hotspur's expense in the semi-final. They outclassed their city rivals across both legs in the last-four stage, securing progress with a 3-0 aggregate victory.

Liverpool, on the other hand, triumphed against Arsenal in the semi-final. Diogo Jota was the star of the show as his brace in the second leg helped the Anfield giants secure a 2-0 victory away from home.

Chelsea looking to end Liverpool's 12-game unbeaten run with victory in the Carabao Cup final

The Reds have won nine matches on the bounce

Liverpool are currently the form team in England, with their 12-game unbeaten run putting them in contention for glory on four different fronts.

Their emphatic form has seen them win their last nine matches on the trot. It opened up a title race that many expected to end in Manchester City's favor.

Chelsea, for their part, have also won their last six matches in all competitions, including their FIFA Club World Cup final triumph over Palmeiras earlier this month.

The Reds have been led by the red-hot Mohamed Salah, and a plan to stop him will rank high on Thomas Tuchel's blueprint for Sunday's game.

Jurgen Klopp will be looking to register a first win in the Carabao Cup, having suffered defeat in the 2015 final against Manchester City.

Thomas Tuchel is also no stranger to losing domestic cup finals, with Leicester City pipping his side to the FA Cup last year.

The stage is set at Wembley for a new champion to be crowned in the League Cup, and both sets of players will give their all to fire their side to glory.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh