“They would have to sell half the squad to sign Messi” – Journalist explains why it is ‘impossible’ for Lionel Messi to join Barcelona

The Athletic journalist Paul Tenorio has claimed that it is impossible for Barcelona to sign Lionel Messi. The Blaugrana have been linked with a move to bring the Argentine back to Camp Nou after he left for Paris Saint-Germain following the 2020-21 season.

Speaking on Spanish outlet Marca's radio platform, Tenorio said:

"The thing about Messi going back to Barcelona to retire is a smoke screen. What money is Barcelona going to pay Messi if they don't know if they are going to be able to sign Messi up? They would have to sell half the squad to sign Messi. Messi is impossible, unless he came for free. If there is someone with a minimum of lucidity left on the Barcelona board, which I already doubt, they would have to rule out the operation for sporting and economic reasons."

Messi left the Spanish giants after his contract ended at the end of the 2020-21 season, joining Ligue 1 side PSG on a two-year deal. However, he has been unable to replicate the success he had at Barcelona with Les Parisiens, failing to get past the Round of 16 of the Champions League in two attempts.

The Catalan club are in the midst of a massive financial crisis, with La Liga president Javier Tebas announcing that they will have to cut their wage bill by at least €200 million to sign players in the summer. In such a situation, their chances of bringing Messi back do not seem very optimistic.

Sergio Aguero opens up on Lionel Messi's possible return to Barcelona

A return to Barcelona is on the cards for Lionel Messi, according to Sergio Aguero

Lionel Messi's former Argentina teammate and close friend Sergio Aguero has claimed that there is a 50% chance that the superstar could return to Barcelona. He also believes that the attacker should retire with the Blaugrana.

Speaking on a Twitch stream for Gerard Pique's Kings League, he said:

“My feeling is that there is a 50% chance that Leo Messi will return at Barca. I think that Leo should retire at Barca. Barcelona is his home, he has to finish his career here. If president Laporta makes the step, I think Messi’s return to Barcelona will come closer,” Sergio Aguero said.

With growing uncertainty over a contract extension in the French capital, multiple teams have declared their interest in signing Messi. Alongside the Blaugrana, MLS side Inter Miami as well as multiple clubs in the Saudi Pro League are looking to strike a deal with the superstar.

