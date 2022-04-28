"They shouldn't sell him" - John Barnes insists 30-year-old star remains 'valuable member' of the Liverpool team despite reduced playing time

Liverpool legend John Barnes has explained why the Reds should not part ways with Roberto Firmino yet despite his reduced playing time this season.

Jurgen Klopp's side have been in red hot form this season and have already won their first trophy of 2021-22 in the shape of the EFL Cup. They are on the hunt for the quadruple as they remain in the mix for the Premier League, UEFA Champions League and FA Cup.

It would not be wrong to say that Liverpool's attack needs to be credited for much of the team's success this campaign. Mohamed Salah has scored 30 goals across all competitions, while Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane have 21 and 20 to their names respectively. Winter arrival Luis Diaz has also hit the ground running, netting four goals from 19 matches.

Firmino, though, appears to have fallen down the pecking order at Anfield amidst others' blistering form. He has started just one Premier League game since March, with injuries limiting his chances.

However, Barnes has insisted that the 30-year-old is still a valuable member of Liverpool's squad and one of Jurgen Klopp's favorite players. The Anfield great feels the Reds should not sell Firmino, especially since they are unlikely to get big money for him. He told BonusBetCodes:

“Despite the way Luis Diaz is playing, Roberto Firmino hasn’t slipped down the pecking order at all. If Firmino is 100% fit, he’s likely to play in the biggest games ahead of Diaz, but he’s just been injured recently. He’s very important to Liverpool, he is one of my favorite players and he’s certainly one of Jurgen Klopp’s."

“If Liverpool cashed in on him this summer and others got injured, then what would they do? He’s a valuable member of the team and squad. At his age they aren’t going to get £80 million for him – so they shouldn’t sell him.”

Firmino missed the Reds' last three matches in all competitions due to a foot injury. It remains to be seen if he will be available for match selection against Newcastle United on Saturday.

Liverpool need to address Firmino's contract situation

It is worth noting that Firmino has his contract with the Reds expiring in 2023. There has been no sign that the Brazilian is closer to putting pen to paper on a fresh deal with the Merseyside outfit.

Firmino has scored 11 goals and provided four assists from 31 matches across all competitions for the Reds this term. It remains to be seen if such a return will be enough for the striker to warrant a new contract at Anfield.

