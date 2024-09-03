“They shared a very similar position” - Joan Laporta names player who pushed Ilkay Gundogan towards Barcelona exit

Barcelona president Joan Laporta claimed Ilkay Gundogan's departure this summer was purely for sporting reasons. He said the arrival of Dani Olmo created an issue with regard to the German midfielder's role at the start of the season.

The 33-year-old joined the Catalan club from Manchester City in the summer of 2023 on a free transfer. However, he has returned to the Cityzens after making 51 appearances across competitions at Camp Nou, bagging five goals and 14 assists.

Explaining the reasons behind Gundogan leaving Barcelona, Laporta said (via Fabrizio Romano):

"It has been a decision solely and exclusively for sporting reasons. Following the signing of Dani Olmo the role of Gundogan was not clear, because they shared a very similar position. He's an excellent person and player."

Laporta's comments may seem a little off-putting since Gundogan played a box-to-box role last season for the Blaugrana, while Olmo is a number 10. Moreover, the German could have occupied a deep-lying midfield role as well this campaign, an area that has seen a few changes already.

Regardless, the ex-Borussia Dortmund player has made his return to the Etihad and appeared on two occasions for Pep Guardiola's side. Meanwhile, Olmo has also played two matches in La Liga for Barcelona, bagging two goals in the process.

The Spain international is likely to start for the Blaugrana in their next match after the international break against Girona on September 15. On the other hand, Gundogan will be expected to play a role off the bench this campaign.

Ilkay Gundogan claims Barcelona's finances had a part to play in his departure

Ilkay Gundogan

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan claimed that he had to move away from Barcelona this summer in order to help the club financially. He said (via ESPN):

"Now I am leaving in a difficult situation, but if my departure can help the club financially, it makes me a bit less sad.

"Nevertheless, it's been a time with incredible experiences and ups and downs- I always wanted to play at Barca, and I am very grateful for a memory and experience that I will remember for my life."

With Gundogan back in Manchester, he will be tasked with helping Pep Guardiola and Co. clinch their faith straight Premier League title and their second Champions League.

The Cityzens have gotten off to a fast start in the league season and sit on top of the standings, level on points with second-placed Liverpool. Their next match is against Brentford on September 14.

