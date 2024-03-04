"They shook us to the ground" - Gary Neville says Arsenal once did something that 'shocked' Manchester United

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has opened up on how Arsenal "shocked" the Red Devils by beating them at Old Trafford in the 1997/98 and 2001/02 seasons.

After defeating their main contenders for the Premier League away from home, the Gunners went on to win the English top-flight on both those occasions. Neville believes that the north Londoners need to beat title rivals Manchester City at the Etihad on March 31 if they have to eventually claim the honor.

Speaking on his podcast, the former defender said (via The Boot Room):

"To make this monumental change that you need to take on a team like City and damage their belief and confidence you need to beat them. I think Liverpool and Arsenal need to think about those games and I’m not saying go out there and charge at them and panic but I think you need to beat them."

He added:

“I always thought when Arsenal won the league against us they came to Old Trafford and they didn’t just go and get a point, they shocked us, they shook us to the ground. Overmars and Wiltord."

Currently, the Gunners are third in the standings, four points behind Manchester City and five short of leaders Liverpool. However, they've played a game less than both and will be expected to close the gap by three points after facing bottom side Sheffield United on Monday (March 4).

Mikel Arteta's side lost out to the Cityzens by five points last year after leading the title race for 248 days.

Mikel Arteta believes Arsenal star will have massive impact on title race

Mikel Arteta

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, meanwhile, is of the opinion that the returning Thomas Partey will have a crucial role to play in the Gunners' title race this season. The Ghana international has been missing for nearly the entire campaign and has managed just four league appearances.

He last featured for Arteta in the club's 1-0 win against Manchester City at the Emirates on October 8, 2023.

Speaking about Partey potentially partnering Declan Rice in midfield, Arteta said (via Metro):

"I will have to see that chemistry on the pitch, and those qualities, and the things we have to treat around to make sure they play to their strengths and make each other better. But I think that will be a very powerful midfield."

"A player like him who has not played much with us – the impact he can have for the next three months can be really big."

Although Partey may not be chucked straight into the starting XI, he's likely to get minutes off the bench on Monday against Sheffield United. Overall, the 30-year-old has played 104 matches across competitions for Arsenal, bagging five goals and four assists.