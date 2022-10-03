“They should’ve been better, a lot better” – Gary Neville slams 4 Manchester United stars for bringing ‘negative vibes’ during 6-3 defeat to Manchester City

Football pundit and commentator Gary Neville has slammed four Manchester United players after the Red Devils' crushing 6-3 loss to Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday (October 2).

Hat-tricks from Erling Haaland and Phil Foden sunk a calamitous Red Devils side, snapping their four-game winning run in the league in the most humiliating fashion. The Sky Blues led 4-0 at the break and raced to a 6-1 lead in the second period before Anthony Martial's late double reduced the deficit.

However, nothing could eclipse what was truly a disastrous performance from Erik ten Hag's side, and Neville has particularly picked out on four players.

He accused Christian Eriksen, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford and Scott McTominay for bringing 'negative vibes' in the team while being taken apart rampantly in the opening stanza.

Speaking on The Gary Neville Podcast, he said (via Metro):

"It was the unforced errors, the anxiety on the ball and the lack of composure. I’m not talking about the defenders at the back who are being pressed but the midfielders and the forwards: Rashford, Eriksen, Fernandes, McTominay."

He continued:

"They were all giving it away in that first half unnecessarily. It just then brings further negative vibes throughout the team when your best players aren’t handling the ball well. They should’ve been better, a lot better."

Haaland and Foden netted twice each in the opening stanza as City virtually ended the tie as a contest inside the first 45 minutes. Antony pulled one back for the visitors early after the restart, but the Sky Blues duo brought up their hat-tricks soon after.

Martial, who came off the bench at the hour mark, netted twice late on, including a penalty, to make the scoreline more respectable for the visitors. Manchester United dropped to sixth place after the loss, while City are up in second place with just a point behind leaders Arsenal.

Manchester United have a lot to work to do

Manchester United appeared to have hit their stride under Ten Hag after back-to-back defeats in their opening two Premier League games. However, the derby humiliation last evening once again exposed the frailties in the side.

The ruthless efficiency with which City tore United apart at the back, especially in the first half, was frightening.

Manchester United left acres of space in defence, and there was no communication among the back four. Their midfield also lacked cohesion and struggled to keep up with City's pace.

This is just the beginning of a challenging month ahead and Ten Hag has plenty of issues to work on. United next travel to Omonia in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday (October 6) before going to Everton in the Premier League three days later.

