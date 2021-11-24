“They shouldn’t be at the club” – Paul Scholes slams Michael Carrick and staff for letting Solskjaer down at Manchester United

Former Manchester United player Paul Scholes has criticised Ole Gunnar Solskaer's backroom staff for staying on at the club. The BT Sport pundit said that the sacked manager's coaching staff should have been 'too embarrassed' to continue staying at the club after Solskjaer's sacking.

After a spate of high-profile arrivals this summer, Manchester United were expected contend for the Premier League title this season. United added three top-class players in Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho after finishing second in the league last campaign. However, indifferent performances after a promising start to the campaign cost Solskjaer dear.

The Old Trafford faithful thought that the squad needed only a couple of long-term signings away from becoming one of the top teams in club football once again. However, the reality couldn't have been in more stark contrast, with Solskjaer now expected to be replaced by PSG's Mauricio Pochettino.

Nevertheless, Scholes said that Solskjaer's staff should feel 'guilty' to continue at the club. He said:

“I get the impression with Ole that he put a lot of trust into Michael (Carrick), put a lot of trust into Kieran (McKenna), put a lot of trust into Mike Phelan, which is why they shouldn’t be at the club now. If I was in their position now, I’d be feeling guilty working at this football club still when Ole put so much trust in them.”

Manchester United make a promising start after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sacking

Jamie Carragher recently criticised Manchester United, saying that world football has moved on from the days of managers such as Arsene Wenger and Sir Alex Ferguson. Carragher said that United are still looking for a manager who would stay with them for at least a decade, something that is highly unlikely in modern football.

However, the club's approach does not appear to have changed too much. United fans largely expected the club to go for Zinedine Zidane, a proven manager with a decorated CV who can only be expected to take up the job for a handful of years.

However, both Ajax's Erik Ten Hag and Mauricio Pochettino have been reported to be the more favourable choices. That is despite the fact that the two managers are not unemployed. Both are comparatively young, with Pochettino already having created a bit of a legacy during his eventful stint at Tottenham Hotspur.

Meanwhile, Ten Hag is also only 51, and had never worked in Europe's top leagues before taking up the Ajax job in 2017. United fans initially clamoured for the team to sign former Madrid manager Zidane. But it now seems that the club is looking for options who would stay at Old Trafford for a while.

With Zidane seemingly unlikely to join any club except PSG once Pochettino makes way, the Old Trafford faithful will have to contend with Michael Carrick. He oversaw a hard-fought 2-0 win at Villarreal on his managerial debut to take United through to the Round of 16 with a game to spare.

Meanwhile, Michael Carrick's former teammate Paul Scholes claimed that the former, along with Mike Phelan and Kieran McKenna should have been 'embarrassed' to continue. Scholes had said:

“I’d be almost embarrassed to be on the staff now after what happened to Ole. Be on the staff and preparing the team for the game (against Villarrea). They were part of Ole’s tea; he trusted them each week to prepare a team for games, and they’ve let the club down; they’ve let the players down just as much as Ole has.”

United have made a promising start under Carrick. Nevertheless, whoever succeeds Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at the United helm should know that the team needs to improve significantly to salvage their season.

