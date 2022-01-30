"They should show some loyalty" - Noel Whelan says Manchester United have shown a 'complete lack of respect' to outcast amid transfer rumors

Former Premier League star Noel Whelan has slammed Manchester United for the 'complete lack of respect' they have shown towards midfielder Jesse Lingard.

The 29-year-old was heavily linked with a move to Newcastle United during the ongoing transfer window but the deal collapsed due to Manchester United's exorbitant demands. Ralf Ragnick's side reportedly demanded a loan deal worth £16.5 million in fees, wages and bonuses for Lingard.

The United academy product is believed to be desperate to leave the Red Devils after growing frustrated with the lack of game time. He has made just nine Premier League appearances for the club and has scored two goals this season.

The Englishman has been linked with Newcastle United, West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur in recent months, but Manchester United have reportedly rejected all offers for him.

Noel Whelan believes United should 'show some loyalty' towards Lingard and allow him to leave Old Trafford and join a club where he will be able to play regular football.

"I think Lingard probably would just love to go out there and play football. There's no though about the player and what he wants. This is all about the club, it's very greed actually. If I was Jesse Lingard, I'd be desperately upset with the club about the offer and what they;re asking Newcastle to give them," Whelan told Football Insider.

"If you value me at that amount of money, you've not been playing me for the last two seasons. I think i'd be on the cross side if I was Jesse Lingard. He probably would have been a big player for Newcastle. They should show some loyalty to Jesse Lingard, who's been there right from the beginning as a young player. They've shown a complete lack of respect to Newcastle and the player."

Jesse Lingard didn't make a Premier League appearance for United during the first half of last season. He joined West Ham United on a six-month loan deal in January and went on to score nine goals and provide four assists in 16 Premier League appearances for the club.

Despite being linked with a move away from Old Trafford last summer, Lingard opted to stay at the club and fight for a place in United's starting line-up. His current contract with the Red Devils is set to expire at the end of the season. The 29-year-old is widely expected to run down his contract with the club and become a free agent next summer.

Anthony Martial's departure from Manchester United could pave the way for Jesse Lingard's resurgence at Old Trafford

French forward Anthony Martial has joined Spanish club Sevilla on loan until the end of the season. The former AS Monaco star grew frustrated with the lack of playing time he received this season and was keen to leave Old Trafford to rejuvenate his career. Martial made just eight Premier League appearances and scored one goal for Ralf Rangnick's side this season.

Anthony Martial's departure could result in Jesse Lingard receiving more game time at Manchester United during the second half of the season. Ralf Rangick's side are involved in a dog-fight for a place in the top four of the Premier League with Arsenal, West Ham and Tottenham Hotspur.

(Source: ESPN) Manchester United are asking Newcastle to cover 100% of Jesse Lingard's salary, pay a £2.5m loan fee and another £12m if they stay in the Premier League this season. The overall package would end up costing Newcastle more than £15m.(Source: ESPN) 🚨 Manchester United are asking Newcastle to cover 100% of Jesse Lingard's salary, pay a £2.5m loan fee and another £12m if they stay in the Premier League this season. The overall package would end up costing Newcastle more than £15m.(Source: ESPN) https://t.co/smBar7lV6L

The club have also progressed to the last 16 of the Champions League. United will therefore be dependent on the likes of Jesse Lingard to produce the goods for the club during the second half of the season. The Englishman's versatility, speed, and work-rate could prove to be a huge asset for the club.

