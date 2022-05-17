“They showed us nothing and it tells us where they are at” – Gary Neville reacts to ‘body language’ from Arsenal players during Newcastle defeat

Manchester United legend Gary Neville believes Arsenal's 2-0 loss to Newcastle United on May 16th shows where the club are at as the Gunners were devoid of confidence.

Going into a crucial clash with Newcastle, Mikel Arteta's side knew they needed to bounce back from their 3-0 north London Derby thrashing with a win.

Tottenham overtook the Gunners to go fourth, with Antonio Conte's side having beaten Burnley at the weekend to move two points ahead.

Arsenal lacked fight and desire in a disappointing defeat to Newcastle that has blown their chances of a top-four finish into disarray.

Neville has claimed that the Gunners' body language tells the story of where they are at as they now look to have finished outside the top-four.

He told Sky Sports (via London World):

“Those Arsenal players body language at the end tells you it’s more than just a defeat.

He continued:

“It’s a big one for them and I gave them the benefit of the doubt at half-time because I felt the only was they would win this game was through a grind.

“I didn’t think they would come out of that game on Thursday at Tottenham, that was really damaging."

Neville then pointed to the fact that Arsenal possess a young squad that perhaps aren't used to the pressure of contending for such high stakes:

“They were brutalised by that Tottenham fanbase for 60 minutes and that’s a young team that doesn’t have that experience and character. I never fully trusted them to get into the top four to be honest.

“I thought they would come out second-half and respond from a poor first-half and go and get that victory tonight - but they showed us nothing and it tells us where they are at.

“They got schooled on Thursday at Tottenham, they’ve lacked experience on and off the pitch tonight and it will cause them a big problem.”

Arsenal's loss to Newcastle a major setback for Mikel Arteta

The Spaniard only recently signed a new deal

The Gunners now need Spurs to have an improbable slip-up on the final day of the season following their defeat to Newcastle.

Conte's men head to relegated Norwich City, who have lost their last four Premier League games.

Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta's side host Everton, who are locked in a fierce relegation battle and are currently 16th, two points ahead of 18th placed Burnley.

Simon Stone @sistoney67 Arsenal had a grip on top four and lost it twice now. Timing of the new contract for Mikel Arteta looks odd. Arsenal had a grip on top four and lost it twice now. Timing of the new contract for Mikel Arteta looks odd.

Questions may now be asked about how Arsenal have capitulated, having been in a promising position to qualify for the Champions League for the first time since 2016.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit