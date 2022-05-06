"They have signed off for the season" - Mark Lawrenson predicts the result of Chelsea's clash with Wolves

BBC pundit Mark Lawrenson has predicted a routine 2-0 victory for Chelsea over Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Saturday, 7 May. The Blues will be keen on returning to winning ways after suffering a shock 1-0 defeat at the hands of relegation-threatened Everton last time around.

Lawrenson, however, has predicted a much better outing for Thomas Tuchel's side at Stamford Bridge. For quite some time, Wolves had an outside chance of getting into European places in the league. However, their hopes have taken a beating following a run of three consecutive league defeats.

This drop in form is the reason why the 64-year-old pundit went for a comfortable win for the Blues. Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said:

"I thought Chelsea were bullied a bit in their defeat by Everton last weekend, which was strange to see. Thomas Tuchel's side are usually physically strong and difficult to play against, but not at Goodison Park."

He added:

"I am expecting this to be a much easier afternoon for the Blues, however. Wolves have lost three games in a row without posing much of a threat, and it appears they have signed off for the season."

It is worth mentioning that Chelsea played out a 0-0 draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier this season.

The Blues have nothing to play for in the league as they approach the end of the season. Tuchel's side are sitting in third place, having picked up 66 points from 34 matches. They are currently three points ahead of fourth-placed Arsenal with four games remaining in the season.

Chelsea have an FA Cup final to look forward to

Chelsea have qualified for the FA Cup final after beating Crystal Palace in the semifinals. It will be their third consecutive appearance in the FA Cup final. However, they have lost the last two finals, first to Arsenal in 2020 and to Leicester City last year.

The Blues will take on the quadruple-chasing Liverpool side in the final at Wembley Stadium on 14 May.

It is worth mentioning that the Blues lost to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final earlier this year. After a goalless 120 minutes of football, Tuchel's side lost the match in a penalty shootout.

Despite losing the Carabao Cup final, Chelsea have managed to secure two trophies this season. The Blues lifted the UEFA Super Cup at the start of the season and then won the FIFA Club World Cup earlier this year.

