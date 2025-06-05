"They have a similar style" - Ex-Chelsea star claims attacker set to join Blues has potential like Lamine Yamal

Brazilian winger Willian believes that Chelsea's new signing Estevao can match the level of Barcelona's Lamine Yamal. The former Blues attacker holds Estevao in high regard and thinks the 18-year-old can help the Stamford Bridge outfit win major titles again.
Willian told ESPN Brasil about his compatriot:
"Without a doubt, he has a lot of potential, a lot of quality. The player has the advantage of still being so young, but with great potential like Lamine Yamal, they have a similar style."
"I hope that he can be very successful here in England playing for Chelsea, he can win many titles, score a lot of goals with the Chelsea jersey and he will help to win titles over the years," he added.
Chelsea announced the signing of Estevao from Palmeiras last summer for a reported initial fee of €34 million, excluding performance-based add-ons. The teenager will join the Blues after the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.
The Premier League giants can benefit from Estevao's versatility and ability to adapt to different positions in attack and midfield. Last season, the talented youngster played as a winger, a wide midfielder, and a center-forward for Palmeiras. He has made 78 appearances across competitions for Palmerias' senior team, scoring 26 goals and providing 15 assists.
Mike Maignan keen on joining Chelsea and denies AC Milan's attempt at extension: Reports
According to L'Equipe, French goalkeeper Mike Maignan is keen to leave AC Milan and join Chelsea in the summer transfer window. The Blues have had a longstanding interest in the Frenchman and are considering making Maignan their first-choice goalkeeper over Robert Sanchez and Filip Jorgensen.
Maignan, who joined the Serie A giants from LOSC Lille in the summer of 2021, has made 163 appearances for Rossoneri, keeping 59 clean sheets and conceding 170 goals. The Frenchman helped Milan win the Scudetto in his first season, while also securing the 'Goalkeeper of the Season' award.
However, he has declined all attempts at Milan's extension, primarily because they have failed to secure European football next season. I Rossoneri finished eighth in Serie A and lost to Bologna 1-0 in the Coppa Italia final last month.