"They’ve been sleepwalking for a long time" - Tony Cascarino compares Manchester United's struggles to Liverpool's decline in the 90s  

Manchester United's success, or lack thereof, in the last few years seems to remind Tony Cascarino of Liverpool's decline in the 1990s, as per the man himself.

Following their stunning elimination from the FA Cup, Manchester United could very well find themselves trophyless once again this season, for the fifth year in a row. Notably, the Old Trafford-based outfit have not gone trophyless for half a decade since the 1980s.

Patrick Timmons @PatrickTimmons1 5 years and counting without a trophy for Manchester United. Have a good night. 5 years and counting without a trophy for Manchester United. Have a good night.

Barring a miraculous UEFA Champions League campaign, the Red Devils will only be able to look for consolation in the form of a top-four Premier League finish - an accomplishment that simply doesn't feel good enough for a club like Manchester United.

Former Chelsea star, lifelong Liverpool fan and talkSPORT host Tony Cascarino recently spoke about Manchester United's situation. He believes that the Red Devils have several problems on their hands, not all of which are on the playing side. He said:

“There are so many things you have to get right and challenges for a football club to have success, and Manchester United feel like they’ve been sleepwalking for a long time.

“It’s not just on the playing side, it’s all different aspects of the football club you’ve got to get spot on."

Cascarino further drew parallels to the Red Devils' situation to Liverpool's decline in the 1990s, which saw them wait thirty years to win another league title.

“Liverpool went through a similar period in the 90s and going into the 2000s, they were years without regularly winning things," he said.

“They were always battling. They won the UEFA Champions League with Rafa Benitezhey won other trophies with other managers, Gerard Houllier won a few.

“But they were not the Liverpool they are now – always challenging to win the league. Okay, they’re a tad short from where Man City are right now, but they are competing to win it.

“United don’t even look close to that, and sometimes it can take an eternity to get the right man in. Man United had a long time before Fergie, a time of stress and pain and changing the managers and a conveyor belt of players coming in and going out.

“Under Fergie, success for the football club was challenging to win titles, and they did – the Premier League and the Champions League – the top honor. But now it feels like success for Man United is just qualifying for the Champions League.

“If you go to Old Trafford now, it’s not the Manchester United of years gone by. I know people call me a dinosaur, but it’s so different."

Mark Goldbridge @markgoldbridge 10 years without a title race

5 & a half years without any trophy

And counting....



We're Manchester United in name only 10 years without a title race 5 & a half years without any trophyAnd counting....We're Manchester United in name only

Cascarino also criticized the Red Devils for their performance against Middlesbrough that resulted in elimination from the FA Cup.

“The game against Middlesbrough, it was a tin hat job from the very first minute. They did dominate in the early stages in the game, but they paid the ultimate price for that performance,” Cascarino said.

Manchester United to fight for top-four finish as Liverpool chase Premier League title

Ralf Rangnick will have a tough job on his hands this season

Ralf Rangnick's men currently find themselves fourth in the Premier League table, but have the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham and Wolves breathing down their necks.

With just four points separating Wolves in 8th and the Red Devils in 4th, there is plenty to play for in the remainder of the ongoing season and Manchester United will have to fight tooth and nail.

Also Read Article Continues below

Liverpool, too, have a lot at stake as they find themselves nine points adrift of league-leaders Manchester City, albeit with a game in hand. With most clubs yet to play 16 matches or more, this Premier League season is set to go down to the wire.

Edited by Aakanksh Sanketh