“They have a soft respect for me!” - Harry Kane sends emphatic message to Arsenal fans after scoring for Bayern Munich in 2-2 draw

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane opened up about Arsenal fans after the two sides drew 2-2 in the UEFA Champions League at the Emirates on Tuesday, April 9.

The Gunners hosted the Bavarians in the first leg of their quarter-final clash. It marked the return of Kane and Eric Dier to north London, having joined Bayern from Tottenham Hotspur last summer and in January respectively. Moreover, the German giants weren't allowed any away fans, having been punished by UEFA for throwing flares on the ground in previous games.

The game began with Bukayo Saka giving Arsenal the lead in the 12th minute but former Gunners winger Serge Gnabry equalised six minutes later. Bayern then received a penalty at the half-hour mark after William Saliba fouled Leroy Sane in the box.

Harry Kane stepped up and comfortably converted the penalty to make it 2-1 for the visitors. Leandro Trossard then equalised in the 76th minute. Both sides created a few chances and Bayern even hit the post via Kingsley Coman but failed to score.

After the game, TNT Sports reporter and Gunners fan Laura Woods jokingly asked Kane if he had missed the Arsenal fans. He answered:

“I think they have a soft respect for me!”

Harry Kane came through Arsenal's arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur's academy and stayed at the club until last summer. The goal on Tuesday took him to 15 goals against the Gunners, the third-highest in his career only behind Everton (16) and Leicester City (20). He also became the outright top scorer as an opponent at the Emirates Stadium with six goals.

Harry Kane continues to shine at Bayern with another goal against Arsenal

Bayern Munich signed Harry Kane from his boyhood club Tottenham Hotspur last summer for a reported fee of €120 million. While the Bavarians have had a disappointing season so far, the Englishman has been stellar on an individual level.

The goal against Arsenal took the 29-year-old's tally to 39 goals and 12 assists in 38 games across competitions. He is also the top scorer in the Champions League so far with seven goals. Moreover, he has contributed three assists, one less than the top spot.

Champions League, however, remains Bayern and Harry Kane's only opportunity to win a trophy this season. They lost the DFL Supercup and were eliminated from the DFB-Pokal as well. In the Bundesliga, they are incredibly 16 points behind leaders Bayer Leverkusen with just six games to go.

