"They are a solid bunch" - Rio Ferdinand names 4 players at Liverpool who will guard the team against complacency in the Champions League semi-final second leg

Liverpool secured a comfortable 2-0 win against Villarreal in their UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg clash last night at Anfield. As a result, the Reds are the obvious favorites to progress to the finals ahead of next week's second-leg clash. Former Manchester United star Rio Ferdinand believes that four Liverpool players will be 'lieutenants' behind the scenes and will be crucial to the side's chances.

Jurgen Klopp's side hosted Villarreal last night in what eventually turned out to be a routine win at home for the Reds. Although both sides headed into half-time with the score reading 0-0, Liverpool were handed the advantage in the 53rd minute when Pervis Estupinan inadvertently deflected in an own goal. The Reds were quick to capitalize and double their lead just two minutes later when Sadio Mane poked home their second goal.

The home side went on to maintain the status quo and subsequently finished the game with an important 2-0 win ahead of next week's second leg clash in Spain. Despite a comfortable lead, Rio Ferdinand has warned the Reds to avoid complacency - which has allowed for several monumental turnarounds in the competition in the past. However, the former Red Devils star was quick to point out that Liverpool are a solid bunch and are unlikely to fall victim to complacency.

Speaking to BT Sport (via the Daily Mail), Ferdinand said:

"They have got to make sure that they fend off any type of complacency that could creep in. Yes, it is 2-0, but you still have an away tie, you have to go over there and give a professional performance.

"But the one thing that I will say about this team, is that they are a solid bunch, there is a togetherness there and they won't allow [complacency]."

Ferdinand then named four players who he believes will be crucial in helping Jurgen Klopp's squad fight off the threat of complacency. He said:

"The two people in that interview [Jordan Henderson and Andrew Robertson] there are two people who are lieutenants I feel behind the scenes, along with Van Dijk, maybe Trent now as well, who will control that culture against complacency. That is the thing that can trip you up."

Liverpool FC @LFC We're happy but there's work to do We're happy but there's work to do 👊

Historic quadruple still in sight for Liverpool

Liverpool v Villarreal Semi Final Leg One - UEFA Champions League

Having already won the Carabao Cup, Liverpool still stand a chance at completing a historic quadruple by winning all four competitions they've competed in this season. The Reds are just one victory away from winning the FA Cup, and will battle it out against Chelsea in the final in two weeks' time.

With one leg into the UEFA Champions League final, the most prestigious piece of silverware also seems to be within reach. As for the Premier League, the Reds will depend on Manchester City to drop points in order to reign supreme. With just one point separating the two sides in the league, anything is still possible.

Edited by Aakanksh Sanketh