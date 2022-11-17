"They spoke a lot and Guardiola said they tried hard to have me" - Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo says he was very close to joining Manchester City 

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has admitted he was close to joining Manchester City in 2021 before returning to Old Trafford.

The Portuguese striker was heavily linked with a move to Manchester City during the summer of 2021 as he looked to depart Juventus.

Pep Guardiola's side were interested in luring the former Red Devils attacker to the Etihad Stadium.

They were on the lookout for a new centre-forward following the departure of Sergio Aguero to Barcelona.

Ronaldo, 37, ended up making a groundbreaking return to Old Trafford but has now revealed that he was close to signing for their cross-city rivals.

He told Piers Morgan on TalkTV (via Simon Stone):

"It was close. They spoke a lot and Guardiola said they tried hard to have me. But my heart, my feeling and what I had done before – and Sir Alex Ferguson – made the difference."

Cristiano Ronaldo particularly attributes his reunion with Manchester United to the influence of Sir Alex Ferguson.

The Scot coached Ronaldo during his early twenties at Old Trafford, and the duo successfully worked together.

Ronaldo made 292 appearances under Ferguson, scoring 118 goals and providing 63 assists.

The Portuguese grew a close bond with the Scottish coach, who he saw as a father figure.

His return to United has not been as cherishable as many had anticipated.

The forward's situation at the club has become untenable due to his interview with Morgan.

Ronaldo did impress in his first season back with the Red Devils, scoring 24 goals in 38 appearances.

This was despite United finishing sixth and trophyless for the fifth consecutive campaign.

However, he has struggled in front of goal this season, scoring just three goals and contributing two assists in 16 appearances across competitions.

Manchester City manager Guardiola believes Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo decides where he plays

Guardiola claimed that Ronaldo is the main negotiator over his future

Cristiano Ronaldo seems hellbent on leaving Manchester United after his controversial interview has rocked the club.

The Red Devils did release a statement on the matter, saying (via the club's official website):

"Manchester United notes the media coverage regarding an interview by Cristiano Ronaldo. The club will consider its response after the full facts have been established."

Guardiola seemed to predict that Ronaldo may look to leave the club amid his lack of game time under manager Erik ten Hag.

He has made eight starts in 16 appearances and has cut a frustrating figure this season.

Guardiola hinted that the Portuguese and Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi always have the last say on their transfers when Ronaldo was linked with Manchester City in 2021.

He said (via Evening Standard):

"In my personal view there are few players, Cristiano Ronaldo is included and [Lionel] Messi of course, they decide where they are going to play,”

Guardiola added:

"Cristiano will decide where he wants to play, not Manchester City, not myself."

