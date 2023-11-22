“They stain football again, always the same here” - Argentina star Cuti Romero aims dig at Brazil after violent clash at Maracana

Argentina defender Cristian Romero shared a message on social media after their 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier clash against Brazil on Tuesday, November 21.

The two South American giants faced off at Maracana in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Tuesday night. While their clash is always a fiery affair on the pitch, the game got marred by violence in the stands just before kickoff.

There was a major altercation between the two sets of fans before a clash between the traveling fans and the security officials. The Argentina team first jumped the hoardings to get closer to their fans before returning into the tunnel. They returned after some time and the match finally got kicked off after a lengthy delay.

Nicolas Otamendi scored the winner for La Albiceleste in the 61st minute via a corner from Giovani Lo Celso. It was enough for Lionel Scaloni's side to earn all three points.

After the game, Romero shared a post on his X (formerly Twitter) account, writing:

"What a team by god. How not to feel identified with this band. We continue writing history @afaseleccion

"Unfortunately they stain football again, always the same here"

Expand Tweet

With the win, Argentina maintained their position at the top of the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying campaign, two points above Uruguay. Brazil, meanwhile, are sixth, eight points behind La Albiceleste.

Lionel Scaloni raises speculation about his future after Argentina's win over Brazil

After Argentina's 1-0 win at Brazil in difficult conditions, manager Lionel Scaloni's comments have raised questions about his future with the team. The Argentine said that he needs to think about his future and that the squad deserves someone with 'maximum energy'.

Scaloni said (via All About Argentina):

“Now it's time to stop the ball and start thinking. These players have given me a lot and I need to think a lot about what I am going to do with my future.

“It's not a goodbye, but the bar is very high as you need much energy, it's difficult to continue, and it's difficult to continue winning. It's time to think. Because the team needs a coach who has all the maximum energy and is fine.”

Scaloni was appointed La Albiceleste's manager in November 2018 and the decision met with immense criticism, including from Diego Maradona. However, Scaloni led his side to the 2021 Copa America trophy, beating Brazil at Maracana in the final.

He then led them to the La Finalissima in 2022 before winning the FIFA World Cup trophy in Qatar. He has won 52 of his 71 games in charge, drawing 12 and losing seven.